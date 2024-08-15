New Peugeot 208 to be revealed at 2026 Paris Motor Show… well, almost

The next-generation Peugeot 208 supermini is set to rip up the rulebook when it arrives in 2027, and while the radical Polygon concept offered us a glimpse of how it could redefine small cars, we’re set to get a much better, more real look at this year’s Paris Motor Show in October.

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The Stellantis family of brands, which includes Fiat, Citroen, Alfa Romeo and many others, is going to present several ‘visions’ of future cars at Paris, and Peugeot is looking to make a big statement with its show car, that being the French firm has got its mojo back.

The Peugeot Polygon concept – which we got to drive earlier this year – introduced us to the French brand’s latest design language and its visionary Hypersquare steering wheel design that utilises new steer-by-wire technology.

However, we knew when it was revealed that the design would be toned down for the production version, and many features such as the enormous gullwing doors weren’t going to be carried forward, either. So what we should see in Paris is a model that’s a lot closer to the production car that’ll hit the streets next year.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until October to find out what the new 208 will look like, because our exclusive image shows how the Polygon will shape the potentially revolutionary supermini.