New Peugeot 208 GTi aiming to be the next legendary French hot hatch

The recent demise of the Peugeot 508 PSE has left the French firm without a performance-focused model in its line-up. But there is growing hope that the brand could return to its hot-hatch roots with a faster version of the next Peugeot 208 – and our exclusive images preview how it could look.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Auto Express revealed last year that there will be a hot GSe-badged version of the next Vauxhall Corsa – the sister model to the 208. Both superminis are due to be launched in 2026, and will share parent company Stellantis’s new STLA Small platform.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Auto Express, newly appointed managing director of Stellantis UK, Eurig Druce, suggested the 508 PSE’s retirement doesn’t mean the end of the brand’s performance lineage. “There may be other products in the future,” he told us.

“Peugeot has always had a penchant for fast, small hatchbacks, as we’ve seen various generations of GTis,” he said. “I remember the 205 GTi when I first joined the company. And the 206 GTi thereafter.

“It would be a sad, sad day for us to declare that we will never go there again. I wouldn’t want to see that sad day coming and I don’t think I will.”

Peugeot’s hot hatchback heritage offers plenty of encouragement that the brand may return to this genre for its next performance car – as opposed to a crossover or family SUV. A go-faster version of the next Peugeot 208 would also give the company a rival to the hotly anticipated Alpine A290 and MINI JCW Electric.