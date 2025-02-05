Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Peugeot E-3008 GT long-term test: slow charging leaves EV out in the cold

First report: Tardy charging and poor range consigned our new Peugeot E-3008 to home in a family emergency

By:Chris Rosamond
5 Feb 2025
Peugeot E-3008 GT - long termer header23

Verdict

Good-looking, comfortable and spacious, the Peugeot E-3008 is an excellent family runabout that in many ways is rewarding to own. But it has struggled more than anticipated to match its theoretical range figure, and it isn’t much fun to drive.

  • Mileage: 5,344
  • Efficiency: 3.1 miles/kWh

Electric cars are great, until they’re not, and a family emergency at the new year put our new Peugeot E-3008 on the spot.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s 160 miles from my house in Hampshire to my mum’s place in Devon, which should be a breeze for the car with a 327-mile maximum quoted range and a 73kWh battery. The key word there is ‘should’, because I used the Peugeot on the same route at Christmas, and it stumbled somewhat.

Starting out with a full battery and 300-plus miles showing on the dash, I arrived at the array of 350kW ultra-rapid chargers at Exeter’s Moto services (still 25 miles short of my destination) with only 30 per cent of charge left. It was 10pm on Christmas Eve, and I plugged in, expecting an ‘ultra-rapid’ charge that would see us on to Torbay and back to Hampshire in one hit.

Peugeot says the E-3008 has a maximum charge speed of 160kW, but the 350kW Gridserve charger peaked at 83kW, then dropped to 50kW after 10 minutes when the battery was 50 per cent charged. Then 40 minutes later, when the battery had crept up to 77 per cent, it was charging at just 41kW. At which point I’d had enough and left.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

So mum and I spent 30 minutes at Moto Exeter early on Christmas morning, this time teasing a meagre 45kW out of the 350kW charger, a rate that quickly dropped to an insulting 30kW, and had only crept back to 39kW when I unplugged. We only managed to get charged from 60 to 76 per cent in half an hour. On the plus side, a 19kWh top-up that would have cost fifteen quid turned out to be a Christmas freebie – belated season’s greetings to you too, Gridserve.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As we left Moto Exeter, we had 234 miles of range showing from a three-quarters-charged battery, and arrived home in time for Christmas lunch 134 miles later, with a remaining range of 20 per cent, or 37 miles. This seems typical, because we use electrons at a rate that means the car ‘loses’ between a quarter and a third of the range that’s promised at the start of any given journey.

Not ideal, and when I had to repeat the Torbay run in a rush a week later, I made the return journey twice on a tank of diesel in my old Mercedes B-Class instead.

For day-to-day use though, there’s much to like about the E-3008. It’s eye-catching on the outside, and the interior is indulgently comfortable as well as good-looking. I’ll skip past the square steering wheel, because while I’m not convinced, increasing numbers of people seem to find them appealing. The expansive digital display panel is certainly impressive to look at, though.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

However, the Peugeot is not an enthusiast’s car, in spite of our car’s ‘GT’ trim designation, with no feedback from that square steering wheel, and a ride that can be harsh around town or on a poor-quality B-road. Arguably, the car is at its best on a middle-distance motorway journey of 90 miles or so, where you can enjoy the relaxed cabin comforts.

From a family practicality perspective, the E-3008 is a winner, too, with plenty of legroom in the back and a huge boot under that sloping tailgate. The kids love it to bits, in fact, while the heated rear seats help to ensure they’re not always squabbling about ‘riding shotgun’.

A nail in a tyre has been another fly in the ointment, although conveniently it went flat just yards from the Chichester branch of ATS. Happily, it was repairable for £30, because a matching replacement wasn’t available until the next day.

Rating:3.5 stars
Model:Peugeot E-3008 GT
On fleet since:November 2024
Price new:£49,330
Powertrain:73kWh battery, 1 x e-motor, 210bhp
CO2/BIK:0g/km/2%
Options:Ingaro Blue metallic paint (£750), Heat pump (£700), 360-deg Vision & Drive Assist pack (£600), Mistral Black Nappa leather (£1,600)
Insurance*:Group: 33/Quote: £1,088
Mileage:5,344
Efficiency:3.1 miles/kWh
Any problems?Loose on trim on A-pillar, punctured tyre repair (£30)

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

New & used car deals

Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 3008

RRP £35,660Avg. savings £2,471 off RRP*
New Peugeot 3008
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,155Avg. savings £2,019 off RRP*Used from £15,299
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,405Avg. savings £2,749 off RRP*Used from £12,220
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,135Avg. savings £5,771 off RRP*Used from £13,571
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

New Nissan Ariya Nismo 2025 review: hot electric SUV lacks some bite
Nissan Ariya Nismo - front

New Nissan Ariya Nismo 2025 review: hot electric SUV lacks some bite

Road tests
5 Feb 2025
Jaecoo 7 review
Jaecoo 7 - front

Jaecoo 7 review

In-depth reviews
5 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month
Mazda 3 front corner tracking

Car Deal of the Day: sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month

Mazda’s high-quality family hatch might cost less than you expect with low initial payment and monthly fee
News
2 Feb 2025
Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV
Volvo XC40 alternatives - header image

Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV

The Volvo XC40 is a superb family SUV, but what if you want something different? We’ve come up with six great new and used alternative choices
Features
1 Feb 2025
Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership
Opinion - Mike Rutherford

Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership

Mike Rutherford thinks manufacturers like Tesla and Vauxhall could be left behind due to poor management decisions
Opinion
2 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content