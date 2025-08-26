New Peugeot 308 facelift trades muscle for miles, and light-up badges

The Peugeot 308 has been updated with a sleek new face, bold light-up nose and series of headline tech changes including greater range for the electric version, as the maker looks to keep its venerable hatchback and SW estate relevant in an increasingly SUV-dominated market.

The most obvious change is the illuminated badge, with the French brand joining the likes of Vauxhall and Volkswagen by lighting up the Peugeot emblem on the top-spec 308 models for the first time. It forms part of a heavy revision of the 308’s front end.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The previous model’s gaping grille is toned down into a sharper and more aggressive look by adding a whole raft of body-coloured inserts. The new so-called ‘three-claw’ daytime running light signature replaces the vertical bar of the outgoing car, and on the top-spec GT and new GT Premium trims it gets short vertical lighting running the whole way across the bonnet to flank the illuminated logo.

The main headlamps are nestled away beneath the daytime running lights, and Peugeot has tried to make the car look wider via the sculpted bumpers and large air vent that helps efficiency by aiding air flow into the wheelarches.

“This is a generational change and with the new lighting signature moves the car into a more electrified era,” the 308’s design project manager Michael Trouve told Auto Express at a reveal event ahead of the car’s official unveiling. “The headlamps hidden into the front face are almost invisible and give attention to the three-claw gaze area.”

The only major design change beyond the nose is that all cars now get the 3D three-claw rear lights previously only fitted to the top-spec GT, and there are also new, different, blue colours for the hatch and SW estate models – Lagoa Blue and Ingaro Blue, respectively.