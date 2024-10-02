New Peugeot E-408 brings EV powertrain to stylish high-riding crossover
The wraps have finally come off the Peugeot E-408, which showcases a new, all-electric powertrain offering a better range, more performance and faster charging speeds than found in the closely related Peugeot E-308.
The Peugeot 408 sits on the same platform as the 308 – as well as Stellantis stablemate, the Vauxhall Astra – but is longer than both, with a slightly stretched wheelbase. As a result, Peugeot has been able to fit a new, marginally bigger battery pack into the chassis, which has a 58.2kWh usable capacity, up from the 54kWh unit in the E-308.
Alongside this, the front-mounted e-motor has also been uprated to produce a maximum power output of 208bhp, with a decent 345Nm of torque. However, these figures are only produced in Sport mode, and are reduced in the Normal and Eco settings in order to extend the potential range.
The enhancements help the E-408 achieve a claimed range of 281 miles, some 24 miles more than the E-308. The maximum charging speed is 120kW – 20kW more than the E-308 – allowing for a 20-80 per cent top-up in around 30 minutes. An energy-saving heat pump is standard-fit, as is 11kW three-phase AC on-board charging, which can be controlled and optimised for off-peak charging via Peugeot’s smartphone app.
The French company has not released any performance figures as yet, but with a marginal power increase compared with the E-308 likely to be offset by a slightly heavier weight, we’d suspect a similar 0-62mph time of under 10 seconds.
Aside from some badging, there are no visual differences between the electric and hybrid-powered 408 models, and the interior is identical, too. Inside is a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, a separate screen of customisable ‘i-Toggle’ shortcut buttons and a 10-inch digital driver’s display. Behind the compact steering wheel are paddles to adjust the regenerative braking system, with three strength levels on offer.
The E-408 will go on sale before the end of this year, with prices expected to start from around £42,000. Buyers will have a simple choice of Allure or GT trim, with every model featuring 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reversing camera and heated steering wheel. Higher-spec models add matrix LED headlights, 3D instrument display, a hands-free tailgate and more driver assistance tech.
When the E-408 arrives, every model in the Peugeot range will be available with a pure-electric powertrain – including its vans – with the exception of the 508, which is set to be discontinued in December. Speaking at the reveal of the E-408, Peugeot’s marketing boss Phil York said: “It's a great statement about our brand.”
He added: “With the E-408, we have the widest electric line-up of any mainstream brand in Europe, meaning we can offer customers the right choice, right now.”
