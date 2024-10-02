New Peugeot E-408 brings EV powertrain to stylish high-riding crossover

The wraps have finally come off the Peugeot E-408, which showcases a new, all-electric powertrain offering a better range, more performance and faster charging speeds than found in the closely related Peugeot E-308.

The Peugeot 408 sits on the same platform as the 308 – as well as Stellantis stablemate, the Vauxhall Astra – but is longer than both, with a slightly stretched wheelbase. As a result, Peugeot has been able to fit a new, marginally bigger battery pack into the chassis, which has a 58.2kWh usable capacity, up from the 54kWh unit in the E-308.

Alongside this, the front-mounted e-motor has also been uprated to produce a maximum power output of 208bhp, with a decent 345Nm of torque. However, these figures are only produced in Sport mode, and are reduced in the Normal and Eco settings in order to extend the potential range.

The enhancements help the E-408 achieve a claimed range of 281 miles, some 24 miles more than the E-308. The maximum charging speed is 120kW – 20kW more than the E-308 – allowing for a 20-80 per cent top-up in around 30 minutes. An energy-saving heat pump is standard-fit, as is 11kW three-phase AC on-board charging, which can be controlled and optimised for off-peak charging via Peugeot’s smartphone app.

The French company has not released any performance figures as yet, but with a marginal power increase compared with the E-308 likely to be offset by a slightly heavier weight, we’d suspect a similar 0-62mph time of under 10 seconds.