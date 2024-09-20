New Peugeot E-408 to launch with 280 miles of range

Fresh details have emerged on Peugeot’s latest all-electric car, the E-408. Battery, range and performance figures have all been revealed ahead of the EV’s unveiling this week.

The underpinnings of the Peugeot E-408 are shared with the E-308. The EMP2 platform accommodates a 54kWh battery in the E-308, but the longer body of the E-408 means Peugeot has managed to fit a larger 58kWh battery. That results in a slightly longer range of 280 miles compared with the E-308’s 267 miles. We’ll have to wait and see if Peugeot has improved on the E-308’s 100kW maximum charge rate, though.

What we do know is that Peugeot has fitted the E-408 with a more powerful electric motor than the 154bhp unit in the E-308. The new car’s motor develops 215bhp and 350Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 7.6 seconds, compared with the E-308’s 9.8 seconds.

As a teaser image from Peugeot of the rear shows, we shouldn’t expect a drastic change from the 408’s design language. But in keeping with the 308 and E-308, the electric version of the 408 might gain a new grille, along with some new badging.

The EV’s interior will look and feel very similar to the regular 408’s as well. We should see twin 10-inch displays, although the infotainment will be tweaked to show specific data readouts in line with the EV powertrain.