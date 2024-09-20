Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Peugeot E-408 to launch with 280 miles of range

The all-electric version of the Peugeot fastback will arrive on 2 October

By:Ellis Hyde
30 Sep 2024
Teaser image of the new Peugeot E-408

Fresh details have emerged on Peugeot’s latest all-electric car, the E-408. Battery, range and performance figures have all been revealed ahead of the EV’s unveiling this week. 

The underpinnings of the Peugeot E-408 are shared with the E-308. The EMP2 platform accommodates a 54kWh battery in the E-308, but the longer body of the E-408 means Peugeot has managed to fit a larger 58kWh battery. That results in a slightly longer range of 280 miles compared with the E-308’s 267 miles. We’ll have to wait and see if Peugeot has improved on the E-308’s 100kW maximum charge rate, though.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What we do know is that Peugeot has fitted the E-408 with a more powerful electric motor than the 154bhp unit in the E-308. The new car’s motor develops 215bhp and 350Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 7.6 seconds, compared with the E-308’s 9.8 seconds.

As a teaser image from Peugeot of the rear shows, we shouldn’t expect a drastic change from the 408’s design language. But in keeping with the 308 and E-308, the electric version of the 408 might gain a new grille, along with some new badging. 

The EV’s interior will look and feel very similar to the regular 408’s as well. We should see twin 10-inch displays, although the infotainment will be tweaked to show specific data readouts in line with the EV powertrain. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The E-408 will go on sale before the end of the year. And while the petrol version of the 408 is a rival for the Cupra Formentor and Renault Arkana, the new E-408 will do battle with all-electric crossovers such as the Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. 

Given that the E-308 is priced from £38,550 – nearly £8k more than a pure-petrol 308 in the equivalent specification – while the starting price for a petrol 408 is currently £32,820, prices are likely to start from around £40,000. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The arrival of the E-408 will mark a significant milestone for Peugeot, because it will mean that, once the 508 goes off sale later this year, every model in its line-up – including the firm’s range of vans – will be available with pure-electric power. The latest EVs to join the range were the E-3008 and E-5008, which Peugeot has confirmed will offer up to 435 and 415 miles of range respectively when the long-range versions arrive next year.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Eurig Druce, the newly appointed managing director of Peugeot UK, said this achievement sets the brand apart in the marketplace. 

He told us: “There are two things going on in the market right now; you have the normal competition between brands who are trying to win customers from each other, but there is also a subsurface economic war going on in the car industry between those who can and those who can’t.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“Those who can achieve the government legislation [the ZEV mandate] are in a stronger position, which means that you will succeed in the future market. And those who can’t have nothing other than to fight back and say how crazy the legislation is – you see it all over the place where people are denying it, and [are] becoming dinosaurs almost.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“So you have to choose what side of that market you want to be. Do you want to be an equivalent to a tobacco company that will be seen in 10, 15 years time as really not cool? Or are you a brand that can really succeed in this market? Peugeot is in that camp, since our whole range will be electric.”

Unlike some brands, Peugeot has not set a date for when it will stop selling petrol or diesel-powered cars in the UK. Druce explained: “At the end of the day, what we all have to do is follow the legislation on the one hand, and follow customer demand on the other. I can't give you a date in mind, and I wouldn't be so arrogant to say that ‘in 2027 I'm going to stop selling ICE cars’. Because if consumers are telling me in 60 per cent mix that they want electric vehicles, then that’s what we would have to do.

“We have to have that agility and response to where the customer is at. It’s not for me to dictate. I [will] try and push to be better in that electric market in the future, but I'm not an evangelist.”

Now take a look at the best family cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month

Peugeot’s striking fastback for well under £250 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 July
News
26 Jul 2024
Best family cars to buy 2024
Best family cars - header image

Best family cars to buy 2024

What are the best family cars on sale? Whether you're after an SUV or an affordable hatchback, our top 10 list reveals all…
Best cars & vans
10 Jul 2024
Peugeot 308 and 408 get on trend with new hybrid tech
Peugeot 308 in green front 3/4

Peugeot 308 and 408 get on trend with new hybrid tech

Peugeot’s new Hybrid 136 powertrain offers EV driving capabilities in town and improved fuel economy over existing pure-petrol 308 and 408 models
News
5 Apr 2024
Peugeot 408 review
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking

Peugeot 408 review

The Peugeot 408 isn’t quite as sporty as its bold looks suggest, but it's a great all-rounder
In-depth reviews
31 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Citroen C5 Aircross Max long-term test: racking up the miles in comfort
Citroen C5 Aircross long termer second report - header

Citroen C5 Aircross Max long-term test: racking up the miles in comfort

Second report: compact SUV is rising to the demands placed on it by a busy photographer
Long-term tests
27 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: all-wheel-drive Subaru Solterra EV for a staggering £194 per month
Subaru Solterra - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: all-wheel-drive Subaru Solterra EV for a staggering £194 per month

Subaru’s electric family SUV for less than £200 a month is our Deal of the Day for 26 September
News
26 Sep 2024
Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cards header image

Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
27 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content