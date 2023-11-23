New Peugeot E-3008 electric SUV gets huge 435-mile official range

Peugeot has confirmed WLTP-officiated range figures for the long-range Peugeot E-3008 SUV, with the upcoming 98kWh model posting an impressive 435-mile figure. This model will soon join the existing 73kWh variant, completing a comprehensive range of powertrain options for the 3008. This includes an entry-level mild-hybrid model, plus a new plug-in hybrid option.

Prices for the long-range 98kWh variant will start at £48,550, which is a £2,700 premium over the existing 73kWh version.

Peugeot’s recently released 3008 PHEV starts at £40,650, and offers an electric range of up to 52 miles. Its powertrain is made up from a 1.6-litre four-cylinder PureTech petrol engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Integrated into the gearbox is a 123bhp electric motor that’s fed by a 21kWh battery. Combined, the total power output is 192bhp and 350Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds, while still offering 356.2mpg potential.

According to Peugeot, the default hybrid drive mode prioritises electric driving as often as possible, only leaning into the petrol motor when required. Electric mode allows you to reach speeds of up to 83mph, if there’s sufficient charge. Finally, Sport uses the e-motor to supplement the petrol engine to deliver maximum performance.