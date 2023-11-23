New Peugeot E-3008 electric SUV gets huge 435-mile official range
The Peugeot E-3008 is now on sale alongside plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid models
Peugeot has confirmed WLTP-officiated range figures for the long-range Peugeot E-3008 SUV, with the upcoming 98kWh model posting an impressive 435-mile figure. This model will soon join the existing 73kWh variant, completing a comprehensive range of powertrain options for the 3008. This includes an entry-level mild-hybrid model, plus a new plug-in hybrid option.
Prices for the long-range 98kWh variant will start at £48,550, which is a £2,700 premium over the existing 73kWh version.
Peugeot’s recently released 3008 PHEV starts at £40,650, and offers an electric range of up to 52 miles. Its powertrain is made up from a 1.6-litre four-cylinder PureTech petrol engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Integrated into the gearbox is a 123bhp electric motor that’s fed by a 21kWh battery. Combined, the total power output is 192bhp and 350Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds, while still offering 356.2mpg potential.
According to Peugeot, the default hybrid drive mode prioritises electric driving as often as possible, only leaning into the petrol motor when required. Electric mode allows you to reach speeds of up to 83mph, if there’s sufficient charge. Finally, Sport uses the e-motor to supplement the petrol engine to deliver maximum performance.
Importantly for fleet drivers, the 3008 Plug-in Hybrid’s ability to be driven in EV mode for extended periods means subsequently low CO2 emissions of 19-20g/km, and so falls into the eight per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) company car tax bracket. For context, pure EVs attract a two per cent BiK rating.
Sitting below the plug-in hybrid is the entry-level 3008 Hybrid, which starts from £34,660, which is iin the same ballpark, price-wise, as the best-selling Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. It has a 134bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine that works together with a 21bhp electric motor and 48V battery. Peugeot claims this set-up can return up to 51mpg on average, emits 123-124g/km of CO2 and will get you from 0-62mph in 10.2 seconds.
The 73kWh pure-electric Peugeot E-3008 is priced from £45,850 – similar money to the Tesla Model Y or Ford Explorer. At it stands E-3008 is still only on sale with the one battery: a 73kWh unit that provides up to 326 miles of range; the aforementioned 98kWh long-range model is still a few months away.
In regards to the 73kWh model, the French firm claims a 20-80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes from a 160kW rapid charger, while 0-62mph is dispatched in 8.8 seconds. That’s a few seconds slower than the entry-level Model Y takes to hit 62mph, but the E-3008 is only front-wheel drive, and its single electric motor produces 207bhp and 343Nm of torque (considerably less than the Tesla).
Peugeot’s forthcoming 98kWh model generates slightly more power, with 227bhp, and has the same 160kW peak DC charging speeds as the entry-level electric model. A 315bhp dual-motor E-3008 variant is also coming soon.
