New Peugeot 5008 seven-seat SUV available to order now with all-electric E-5008 option

Order books are open for the all-new, third-generation Peugeot 5008, and for the first time ever, it’s available with pure-electric power as the Peugeot E-5008. No matter which version you pick, the large SUV is fitted with seven seats as standard.

Prices for the new Peugeot 5008 start from £37,360, which undercuts the most-basic seven-seat Skoda Kodiaq by a fraction. The entry-level 5008 features a 134bhp hybrid system that consists of a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine working together with a 21bhp electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A 0.9kWh battery allows the car to drive for short periods on electric power, and return up to 52.5mpg, according to Peugeot.

There’s also a plug-in hybrid version of the new 5008, which starts from £43,350. It pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a more powerful electric motor that’s fed by a much larger 21kWh battery. The combined power output is 192bhp and 350Nm of torque, plus the 5008 PHEV offers a pure-electric range of up to 48 miles.

For anyone who’s comparison shopping, the plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV boasts a more impressive EV range of 75 miles and starts from just under £42k, however it’s only available with five seats.