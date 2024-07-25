New Peugeot 5008 seven-seat SUV available to order now with all-electric E-5008 option
Peugeot’s largest SUV gets hybrid power as standard and a £37,360 starting price, while the E-5008 offers 310 miles of range for £48,550
Order books are open for the all-new, third-generation Peugeot 5008, and for the first time ever, it’s available with pure-electric power as the Peugeot E-5008. No matter which version you pick, the large SUV is fitted with seven seats as standard.
Prices for the new Peugeot 5008 start from £37,360, which undercuts the most-basic seven-seat Skoda Kodiaq by a fraction. The entry-level 5008 features a 134bhp hybrid system that consists of a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine working together with a 21bhp electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A 0.9kWh battery allows the car to drive for short periods on electric power, and return up to 52.5mpg, according to Peugeot.
There’s also a plug-in hybrid version of the new 5008, which starts from £43,350. It pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a more powerful electric motor that’s fed by a much larger 21kWh battery. The combined power output is 192bhp and 350Nm of torque, plus the 5008 PHEV offers a pure-electric range of up to 48 miles.
For anyone who’s comparison shopping, the plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV boasts a more impressive EV range of 75 miles and starts from just under £42k, however it’s only available with five seats.
Meanwhile, the E-5008 is priced from £48,550. Compared to other seven-seater electric cars, it’s nearly £11,000 cheaper than the Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB that just went on sale, or over £16k less than the most basic Kia EV9.
For the moment, the E-5008 is only available with a 73kWh battery, which provides up to 310 miles of range. A 20 to 80 per cent top-up takes 30 minutes from the right rapid charging point, while the single 210bhp e-motor means 0-62mph takes 9.7 seconds.
Later this year, a long range version of the E-5008 will arrive, featuring a massive 98kWh battery that Peugeot claims is good for 410 miles on a single charge. Another variant with all-wheel drive and 315bhp is also still to come.
New Peugeot 5008 trim levels and equipment
Both the 5008 and E-5008 are available in just two trim levels: Allure and GT. Standard kit on every model includes a 21-inch panoramic driver’s display/infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry and start, ambient lighting, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels.
Upgrading to GT trim adds £3,800 to the price tag, and in return adds pixel LED headlights, hands free tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, Alcantara upholstery and 20-inch rims.
What do you think of Peugeot's latest designs? Tell us in the comments section below...