Car Deal of the Day: Savour the Scandi cool of a Polestar 4 at only £334 a month
Fancy something smart and sophisticated? You won’t look back with the Polestar 4. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 13
- Premium interior
- Impressively practical
- Just £334.15 a month
If you’re after a premium all-electric coupé-SUV that stands out from the crowd, then the Polestar 4 could be for you.
With its achingly cool minimalist interior and striking rear end design, the 4 is a great antidote to the default German choices on offer, plus it’s plenty practical enough for the family and delivers more than enough range to take on any road trip with ease.
Making it even more enticing is this two-year deal from Carparison Leasing which, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, means you can secure a Polestar 4 model for just £334.15 per month. There is a downpayment of £4,363.80 required to get things rolling, and annual mileage is limited to 5,000 miles.
What’s notably different about the Polestar 4, compared to rivals such as the Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan Electric and Tesla Model Y, is that it actually has no rear screen. Polestar did away with the glass section in its pursuit of more interior space and overall comfort, instead providing a digital rear view mirror. It’s certainly a bold and different approach to the norm, but we’d advise that you try the set-up first to ensure you feel completely comfortable before doing the deal.
In terms of simple numbers, the Polestar 4 certainly adds up; the Long Range Single Motor version offered in this deal has 268bhp, manages 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds and provides up to 385 miles of range.
The good news continues with a generous level of standard equipment, including a 15.4-inch central infotainment screen, a 10.2-inch driver’s display, power-adjustable and heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera with 3D view and an eight-speaker audio system.
As mentioned above, the Polestar 4 brings decent practicality, too. The cabin is bright, airy and spacious, enhanced by a panoramic glass roof – so passengers travelling in the back shouldn’t feel cramped or claustrophobic. A sizeable 526-litre boot should be fine for most family needs, too.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Polestar 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Polestar 4 page.
