Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Savour the Scandi cool of a Polestar 4 at only £334 a month

Fancy something smart and sophisticated? You won’t look back with the Polestar 4. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 13

By:Paul Adam
13 Sep 2025
Polestar 4 - cornering, low shot
  • Premium interior
  • Impressively practical
  • Just £334.15 a month 

If you’re after a premium all-electric coupé-SUV that stands out from the crowd, then the Polestar 4 could be for you.

With its achingly cool minimalist interior and striking rear end design, the 4 is a great antidote to the default German choices on offer, plus it’s plenty practical enough for the family and delivers more than enough range to take on any road trip with ease.

Making it even more enticing is this two-year deal from Carparison Leasing which, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, means you can secure a Polestar 4 model for just £334.15 per month. There is a downpayment of £4,363.80 required to get things rolling, and annual mileage is limited to 5,000 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What’s notably different about the Polestar 4, compared to rivals such as the Audi Q6 e-tronPorsche Macan Electric and Tesla Model Y, is that it actually has no rear screen. Polestar did away with the glass section in its pursuit of more interior space and overall comfort, instead providing a digital rear view mirror. It’s certainly a bold and different approach to the norm, but we’d advise that you try the set-up first to ensure you feel completely comfortable before doing the deal.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In terms of simple numbers, the Polestar 4 certainly adds up; the Long Range Single Motor version offered in this deal has 268bhp, manages 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds and provides up to 385 miles of range.

The good news continues with a generous level of standard equipment, including a 15.4-inch central infotainment screen, a 10.2-inch driver’s display, power-adjustable and heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera with 3D view and an eight-speaker audio system.

As mentioned above, the Polestar 4 brings decent practicality, too. The cabin is bright, airy and spacious, enhanced by a panoramic glass roof – so passengers travelling in the back shouldn’t feel cramped or claustrophobic. A sizeable 526-litre boot should be fine for most family needs, too.

Polestar 4 - dashboard, head on

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Polestar 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Polestar 4 page.

Deals on Polestar 4 rivals

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Audi Q6

Audi Q6

New in-stock Audi Q6Cash £53,358Avg. savings £8,289
New Audi Q6

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £35,336Avg. savings £4,657
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Check out the Polestar 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Get the good life for less, with an Audi A3 at only £264 a month
Audi A3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Get the good life for less, with an Audi A3 at only £264 a month

The Audi A3 is an upmarket hatch that won’t cost the earth to run. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 12
News
12 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Forget that Tesla Model 3 – get a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £52 a month less
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Forget that Tesla Model 3 – get a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £52 a month less

The Ioniq 6 is one of the most interestingly designed EVs money can buy. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 11
News
11 Sep 2025
Best new car deals 2025: Great offers available right now
Best new car deals Sept 2025

Best new car deals 2025: Great offers available right now

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
11 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Get the retro vibe with a Fiat Grande Panda for less than £160 a month
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid La Prima - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Get the retro vibe with a Fiat Grande Panda for less than £160 a month

The Panda is back – and, judging by this deal, it’s cheap as chips.
News
10 Sep 2025

Most Popular

New ‘baby’ Range Rover electric SUV: design, technology and full details
Range Rover Velar EV - front (watermarked)

New ‘baby’ Range Rover electric SUV: design, technology and full details

JLR is getting ready to unveil a mid-size electric Range Rover to end its four-year new model drought, and our exclusive images preview how it could l…
News
10 Sep 2025
Avoid the MG3, says Euro NCAP after critical safety failure in crash test
MG3 - front cornering

Avoid the MG3, says Euro NCAP after critical safety failure in crash test

The MG3 has caused the automotive safety body to review the way it scores crash tests
News
10 Sep 2025
New Honda Civic facelift 2025 review: subtle tweaks boost its appeal
Honda Civic facelift - front

New Honda Civic facelift 2025 review: subtle tweaks boost its appeal

The Honda Civic was already a great car, but updates for 2025 have elevated it even higher
Road tests
11 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content