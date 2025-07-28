Premium interior

Impressively practical

Just £334.15 a month

If you’re after a premium all-electric coupé-SUV that stands out from the crowd, then the Polestar 4 could be for you.

With its achingly cool minimalist interior and striking rear end design, the 4 is a great antidote to the default German choices on offer, plus it’s plenty practical enough for the family and delivers more than enough range to take on any road trip with ease.

Making it even more enticing is this two-year deal from Carparison Leasing which, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, means you can secure a Polestar 4 model for just £334.15 per month. There is a downpayment of £4,363.80 required to get things rolling, and annual mileage is limited to 5,000 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What’s notably different about the Polestar 4, compared to rivals such as the Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan Electric and Tesla Model Y, is that it actually has no rear screen. Polestar did away with the glass section in its pursuit of more interior space and overall comfort, instead providing a digital rear view mirror. It’s certainly a bold and different approach to the norm, but we’d advise that you try the set-up first to ensure you feel completely comfortable before doing the deal.