New Polestar 5 revealed: first official look at the new Taycan rival

Polestar has revealed the exterior of its upcoming Polestar 5 in full at the 2023 Polestar Day event in Los Angeles. The car, which features a new, bespoke bonded aluminium chassis, is a luxury four-door GT that will top the Polestar line-up as a rival to cars like the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan when it’s launched in 2025.

We already had a very good idea of how the Polestar 5 would look thanks to the appearance of a disguised prototype car at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed and a set of leaked patent images. Now, however, the car’s exterior design is officially out of the bag.

The Polestar 5 design is an obvious evolution from the Polestar Precept Concept. At the front, the trademark ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlights are split into two elements and the scalloped sills and thin glasshouse from the concept car remain. At the rear a continuous lightbar runs right across the 5’s tail, turning down at the corners to join the bumper, and there’s a full length glass roof adding extra light to the cabin.

The Polestar 5 will get a new electric powertrain based on two electric motors that combine to produce 874bhp and 900Nm of torque. It will use an 800V architecture and is also in line to get new battery technology developed by Polestar in partnership with StoreDot, although this is unlikely to feature from launch.

The system is said to be capable of adding 100 miles of range in just five minutes using an advanced ‘pouch’ battery design featuring silicone anodes that bring significant performance advantages. If it proves successful in a prototype Polestar 5 set to be previewed in 2024, it could be added to the car as an update a few years into the model lifecycle.

The interior of the Polestar 5 revealed in Los Angeles was disguised but we have seen prototype versions of the cabin and it broadly follows the themes seen in the Polestar 3 and 4 with a large central touchscreen and extensive use of sustainable materials.

