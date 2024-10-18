Updated Porsche 911 GT3 set to ignite track car scene with GT3 RS-inspired upgrades

The hardcore Porsche 911 GT3 has been updated, bringing buyers powertrain upgrades and even more customisation. Available to order from the end of the year, the new GT3 992.2 will cost from £157,300, and will reach customers a few months later.

The new model is available in both standard and Touring Package forms and comes with either a seven-speed PDK or six-speed manual gearbox, plus features a number of technical enhancements driven by development made on the hardcore GT3 RS.

These include modified cylinder heads and sharper camshafts derived from the RS that further improve performance and response at the high end of the rev range. New flow-optimised individual throttle valves and oil coolers have also been added, while the gearing is eight per cent shorter on both PDK and manual transmissions.

The peak power output is the same as before, at 503bhp, and the key performance figures of 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds for the PDK and 3.9 seconds for the manual are unchanged, too.

In keeping with the new 992.2 Carrera, there’s a range of subtle visual updates, including new headlights that come with the option of a white accent ring on the top-spec Matrix LED units. Under these sits a redesigned bumper with the option of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) accent panels and a subtly reprofiled splitter.

At the rear there’s a new LED light strip, more aggressive lower bumper and reformed side plates on the wing. As before, the Touring does without a wing, instead retaining the active spoiler from lesser Carreras fitted with a subtle gurney flap. Both standard and Touring cars also pick up a set of subtly redesigned forged wheels in a staggered 20-inch and 21-inch size that help cut weight by an additional 1.5kg in total.