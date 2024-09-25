Private sale or part-exchange: which gets car sellers the best price?

It’s an age-old debate - do you get a better price from selling a used car privately, or are you better off taking the best offer from a dealer selling you a new one?

Auto Express advice has always been to weigh up the overall cost to change, and that holds as true today as it ever has. However, new numbers from market data specialist UKVD, provide a fascinating insight into how the type of car you drive can make a significant difference to the sums.

To test the market we took a random sample of 1,000 registrations from the car sales listings on our parent site Carwow, and asked UKVD to provide us with their latest market estimates of part-exchange and private sale prices.

The data confirms our general perception that private sales are the most cost-effective way to sell a car. The average difference between part-ex and private sale prices achievable by used car sellers across a wide range of makes and models from budget to luxury, comes out at £407 in favour of the private sale. That’s an average bonus of almost 4 per cent on the selling price.

That said, in certain cases the figures showed you can get a marginally better price for your old car via a part-exchange trade with your dealer. Typically these will be high-demand variants of mainstream models that the dealer can flip quickly. For some variants of in-demand used models, such as the Nissan Micra and Qashqai, Mercedes C180, Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Astra, MINI One, SEAT Ibiza and Ford Focus, you could do up to 10 per cent better on your used car price by going down the part-exchange route with your dealer.