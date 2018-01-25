Given the price of cars nowadays (especially classic cars), it makes sense to protect their bodywork. If you don’t have a garage, or if it’s packed with other stuff, the best answer is to use an outdoor car cover.

Left outside, a car’s paint is vulnerable to the occasional bump and scuff, the effects of UV and airborne pollution, and attacks from general dirt, tree sap and bird droppings, so a high-quality cover will prove to be a worthwhile investment.

Before buying, get your car’s dimensions, because picking the right size is key to ensuring good protection and ease of fitting. So which has your car covered best? We tried eight to find out.

How we tested

We tested medium-sized covers on a Renault Clio, and used a steam-filled box and moisture trap to check breathability. This was a key factor, because a cover can trap moisture on the bodywork and this could damage the paint.

We sprayed each cover with a hose and left 500ml of water on one area for 10 minutes to check for leaks. Our drop test rated their ability to resist bumps.

We looked for good construction and ease of use, with tether straps high on our wish list. The prices quoted are the best we could find online.

Halfords All Seasons Car Cover Medium