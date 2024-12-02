Garmin X310 review

A dash cam needs to be pretty special to be worth nearly £350, and Garmin’s new top-of-the-line X310 would seem to have it all. The camera itself is tiny, at a mere 7x4.8cm, making it about a quarter of the size of a smartphone.

It records in 4K, and the lens includes a polariser to reduce glare from direct sunlight and headlamps at night, ensuring sharp images in all light conditions. There’s also a GPS receiver to add speed and location data to footage, plus a 2.4-inch colour touchscreen that is unusually responsive and easy to use.

As you’d expect, there is also a smartphone app to view and download footage. The clever part is that this will automatically organise video clips from up to four Garmin dash cams, giving multiple viewpoints with synchronised footage without the need to wire them together – as long as you have a power supply for each.

The other feature that lifts the X310 above rivals is a speed camera alert, which bleeps when you are approaching known spots and will warn you more urgently if you are driving above the limit in an average-speed-detection zone.

The footage is easily a match for that of the best cameras we’ve tried, especially in low light, and we really like the extra hi-tech features. But unless you’re in particular need of a speed-camera locator as part of the overall package, we’d find it hard to justify the cost, especially because you’ll need to buy a memory card, too.

