Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

CaDA Mercedes-AMG One review

CaDA’s new flagship model boasts remote control elements with a kit that will challenge both newcomers and experienced scale model builders

By:Tom Barnard
12 Dec 2024
CaDA Mercedes-AMG One - front quarter view
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

Taking on a dominant market leader in any sector is never easy, but it has not stopped CaDA, which is trying to pry fans away from the all-conquering LEGO.

We tackled its flagship kit, the officially licensed Mercedes-AMG One, complete with an approved set of Michelin tyres.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It comes well presented with good instructions and a familiar bag-by-bag build. CaDA recommends builders are at least 14 years old and maybe that’s on the conservative side, because even our experienced LEGO builder found this a major challenge.

Unlike other building systems, CaDA has got the interference fit pretty much right, so the car does not fall apart – but it does take some force to slot together. This is aggravated by multiple parts being held together by a tough-to-fit pin, so be prepared for sore fingertips.

CaDA Mercedes-AMG One - final build side view

The design goes its own way by adding remote control for some elements, such as the gullwing doors and rear spoiler, plus the kit drives. We’re not talking Tamiya RC here – the steering is not proportional nor is the car fast –but it does provide some fun after the kit is built. 

Problems were few. Some steps were hard due to limited access, plus some decorative parts were missing. That dropped it below four stars, which is a shame because it does a lot of things right at a very attractive price.

Buy now from Amazon

Looking for the perfect automotive gift? These are the best car-themed Christmas gifts for over £50...

Skip advert
Advertisement

Our latest car deals

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £36,645Avg. savings £2,892 off RRP*Compare Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,710Avg. savings £2,338 off RRP*Compare Offers
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,155Avg. savings £2,485 off RRP*Compare Offers
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £23,500Avg. savings £4,311 off RRP*Compare Offers
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Skoda Elroq review
Skoda Elroq - front

Skoda Elroq review

The Skoda Elroq is even more appealing than the bigger Skoda Enyaq, and just as brilliant
In-depth reviews
9 Dec 2024
Suicidally, Jaguar is opening the door for Tesla and BYD to pick off the best of its dealerships
Opinion - Jaguar

Suicidally, Jaguar is opening the door for Tesla and BYD to pick off the best of its dealerships

Mike Rutherford thinks it's been a difficult few months for the British car industry
Opinion
8 Dec 2024
ZEV Mandate to spoil Christmas for 1,000s of petrol and diesel car buyers
Nissan Cube

ZEV Mandate to spoil Christmas for 1,000s of petrol and diesel car buyers

Got an ICE car on order? Don’t bet on collecting it before the New Year…
News
10 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content