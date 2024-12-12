CaDA Mercedes-AMG One review

Taking on a dominant market leader in any sector is never easy, but it has not stopped CaDA, which is trying to pry fans away from the all-conquering LEGO.

We tackled its flagship kit, the officially licensed Mercedes-AMG One, complete with an approved set of Michelin tyres.

It comes well presented with good instructions and a familiar bag-by-bag build. CaDA recommends builders are at least 14 years old and maybe that’s on the conservative side, because even our experienced LEGO builder found this a major challenge.

Unlike other building systems, CaDA has got the interference fit pretty much right, so the car does not fall apart – but it does take some force to slot together. This is aggravated by multiple parts being held together by a tough-to-fit pin, so be prepared for sore fingertips.

The design goes its own way by adding remote control for some elements, such as the gullwing doors and rear spoiler, plus the kit drives. We’re not talking Tamiya RC here – the steering is not proportional nor is the car fast –but it does provide some fun after the kit is built.

Problems were few. Some steps were hard due to limited access, plus some decorative parts were missing. That dropped it below four stars, which is a shame because it does a lot of things right at a very attractive price.

