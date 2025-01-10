Laser Liquid Transfer Pump review

Bulk-buying automotive fluids such as oil and coolant makes financial sense, but manhandling large containers when filling can see all your savings end up on the workshop floor.

Some of the biggest online retail sites are awash with battery-powered pumps that can also be used with fuels, but the quality of these is variable.

That’s why we were pleased to see Laser Tools has launched a version in the hope of finding something that will last longer than a few fills.

At first sight the Laser 8954 looks much the same as its online rivals, but there are differences in detail that set it apart. Before you start pumping, you need a couple of AA batteries, rather than the more cumbersome D-size ones used elsewhere.

The suction tube is the larger and more powerful 32mm-diameter type, which rules out use with the plastic fuel containers found in most DIY sheds, but is perfect for jerry can-style metal tanks. And at 385mm long, it suits 20-litre cans, because it won’t suck up debris from the bottom.

Laser’s pump works with most light, non-corrosive fluids and claims to shift up to seven litres a minute. We used water for our tests and saw around five litres transferred in that time, which was more than adequate.

What we really like is the autostop feature to prevent overfilling. This halts the pump and sounds an alert.

We are also fans of the clip on the 500mm-or-so flexible hose that fastens to the tank opening. It worked well on cans and cars we tried, plus it clips to the main body for storage.

It may be around a tenner more than some online rivals, but the extra features and quality make this Laser pump well worth considering.

