Iiwey D2 Pro dash cam review

Iiwey is a big dash cam name in its home country of China, and now its range is available in the UK via Amazon. Its biggest seller is the D2 Pro, which is aimed at the top-selling brands with a price just below £120 and an impressive specification.

This includes 4K video capture at the front, and a rear camera that records in 1080p, in addition to a huge 3.4-inch screen, which is unusually wide. There is also a GPS tracker receiver, adding location and speed stamps to the recorded footage, to help if it is needed as evidence after an incident.

The GPS and the power socket are built into the front camera’s mount, so the cabling can be kept neat, reducing the need to have as much wire dangling from the headlining.

The screen makes navigating the various menus and setting up the D2 Pro’s aim easy. There’s also an app to control settings and view footage. Connection is fast too, because the Iiwey links to its app using a 5GHz WiFi link rather than the normal 2.4GHz. If you want to get the full 4K quality, however, you will need to remove the SD memory card and transfer the file on to a computer.

Once downloaded, the footage from the front camera is good quality, especially in lower-light conditions. However, there is no polarising filter fitted over the lens, so bright streetlamps, headlights and sunlight can cause flares in the images and exaggerate reflections from the dashboard. The chunky size of the D2 Pro contrasts with some of the newer micro dash cams too, and might not suit cars with smaller windscreens.

