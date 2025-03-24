Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

Car Cover Shop Half Cover review

This is an impressive half car cover that's easy to fit and provides excellent protection from the elements

By:Tom Barnard
24 Mar 2025
Car Cover Shop Half Cover - front three quarter view
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

If you don’t have access to a garage and have to leave your car outside, it will have to face all that the British weather can throw at it. Your pride and joy will also be at risk from bird droppings, tree sap and falling leaves, which will be especially harmful to a convertible’s fabric roof, which can cost thousands to replace.

A cover might not be practical for drivers who use their car frequently, but it can provide extra protection if the car will be parked up for longer than a few days. Half covers are an even better compromise, because they protect the vulnerable roof and keep the interior shaded, but are far easier to fit and remove.

Car Cover Shop’s half cover is from its Waterproof & Breathable range and is an improved version of the product the firm has been selling for nearly 20 years. It has three layers of neoprene fabric that work like a posh anorak, by stopping water from reaching the car but allowing moisture out. This means it can go on a wet car and will still allow a damp fabric hood on a convertible to dry naturally.

Fitting is easy, with soft-fabric wing mirror ‘pockets’ providing protection. Once you are happy with the placement, long elastic straps stretch to go under the bumpers at both ends of the car, providing a secure fit.

We tried the smallest XS size (which costs £79) on an MG TF with a damp fabric roof. One week later, the hood was dry under the cover even after heavy rain. We would suggest going up a size for anything but the smallest cars, though, because the cover didn’t quite mask the entire roof and windscreen area. 

Need an full outdoor cover for your pride and joy? Read our outdoor car covers group test...

