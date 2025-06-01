Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

Laser Tools Combination Pliers review

The Laser Tools Combination Pliers are a great pair or pliers, with strong pincer grips and easy to grasp PVC handles.

By:Tom Barnard
1 Jun 2025
Laser Tools Combination pliers
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

Reaching for a pair of pliers is often a last resort when you’re working on a car. Not got the right-size spanner to hold a spinning nut? You can clamp it in the pliers’ jaws. They will also be able to cut wire, release clips and undo screws that have stripped, rusty or damaged heads.  

Laser Tools has recognised this last use of pliers and improved the familiar design with a new, patented dual-groove jaw. While a standard pair will struggle to hold a round or damaged screw head, the Laser Combination Pliers have grips that are parallel to the handles at the nose of the pincers, allowing you to bite into the screw from two angles and in narrow spaces.  

The Laser is longer than most pliers too, with an overall length of 230mm, meaning you can get extra leverage on the PVC covered handles and really bite in on the stubborn screw heads – achieving a loosening turn, even on heavily damaged heads and rounded bolts. 

We tried the pliers on a variety of rusty fastenings, including a pair of number plate screws that had stripped Pozidrive heads, and they worked perfectly if you gripped hard enough. They did struggle on anything that was larger or particularly tight, so are unlikely to help on a corroded suspension bolt – but they’re a useful addition to a toolbox for low-torque situations.  

The pliers’ recommended retail price is a fairly hefty £38.26, but we found them for £26 online.

