New all-electric Renault 4 flaunts retro-styled crossover body in snowy spy shots

These images are our first look at the forthcoming 2025 Renault 4, a retro-styled all-electric reimagination of Renault’s iconic original from the 1960s. We’ve already seen the new R4 in concept form, and more recently in leaked patent drawings, but this is the first time we’ve seen the new model testing in the metal before its planned reveal in 2025.

The new Renault 4 will share lots of its key technical make up with the new Renault 5, only this time paired to a design inspired by the hallmarks of Renault’s utilitarian original. The Renault 4 is seen as an icon of the brand and was in production for over 30 years. Somewhat unsurprisingly given current market trends, the new creation will take-on the form of an SUV with a slightly elevated ride height. It’s certainly less of a direct modern translation of the original design than we’ve seen with the new R5.

This Renault 4 prototype clearly shows a relatively simple two box design, with a bluff upright nose and rounded lighting elements inspired by the concept car. The wheel arches have oblong openings, suggesting a more rugged design than its other SUV counterparts in the Renault range, with very short front and rear overhangs.