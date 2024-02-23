New all-electric Renault 4 flaunts retro-styled crossover body in snowy spy shots
The new R4, part deux of Renault’s retro reimagination of its iconic past models, is coming to join the imminent Renault 5
These images are our first look at the forthcoming 2025 Renault 4, a retro-styled all-electric reimagination of Renault’s iconic original from the 1960s. We’ve already seen the new R4 in concept form, and more recently in leaked patent drawings, but this is the first time we’ve seen the new model testing in the metal before its planned reveal in 2025.
The new Renault 4 will share lots of its key technical make up with the new Renault 5, only this time paired to a design inspired by the hallmarks of Renault’s utilitarian original. The Renault 4 is seen as an icon of the brand and was in production for over 30 years. Somewhat unsurprisingly given current market trends, the new creation will take-on the form of an SUV with a slightly elevated ride height. It’s certainly less of a direct modern translation of the original design than we’ve seen with the new R5.
This Renault 4 prototype clearly shows a relatively simple two box design, with a bluff upright nose and rounded lighting elements inspired by the concept car. The wheel arches have oblong openings, suggesting a more rugged design than its other SUV counterparts in the Renault range, with very short front and rear overhangs.
At the rear, the thin upright tail lights look directly derived from the concept, although we can only take reference for other styling elements from the leaked patent drawing, including a distinctive graphic due to be placed on the c-pillar behind the rear door glass.
Under the skin, the new Renault 4 will join the 5 on the new AmpR Small platform, previously called CMF-B EV. It’s a bespoke EV architecture, and has been specifically designed for smaller EVs. This platform will also underpin the next Nissan Micra, and potentially the new Renault Twingo, too.
Using the new Renault 5 as a guide, the new 4 should be available with a 52kWh battery that will offer a range of up to 248 miles on a single charge. A smaller 40kWh battery is also a possibility as a more affordable entry-point to the range.
Just like the R5, the Renault 4 should also feature vehicle-to-grid (V2G) compatibility, which will be able to intelligently feed electricity back into your home when electricity tariffs are high, or even into the grid itself if demand requires it.
We expect the new Renault 4 to be revealed later in 2025, joining the range alongside the Renault 5 as part of its reborn past icons.
