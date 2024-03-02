Renault 4 spied ahead of Paris Motor Show reveal

While Renault hasn’t announced a release date or any prices for the new 4 just yet, we can expect more information when the car makes its debut in Paris this October. We do know the new Renault 5 will be launched in early 2025 though, so we expect the 4 to follow a little later in the year.

What do we know about the Renault 4's platform, batteries and range?

The Renault 4 will use the same AmpR Small platform as the new 5, a set-up designed exclusively for electric cars and co-developed with intelligent electric vehicle specialist Ampere. While the R5 is front-wheel drive only, the Renault 4 may also get a 4x4 model, because it’s a more SUV-like car.

The Renault 5 features two battery options: 52kWh and 40kWh, with 186 and 249 miles of range respectively (estimated). These battery options are highly likely to be the same in the Renault 4, since the cars will be closely related under the skin. However, the 4 is a bit larger and probably heavier – especially the expected 4x4 version – so the range figures will be a little lower.

We can also expect to see up to 100kW charging for the larger-battery model, which allows a quick top-up in half an hour from 15 to 80 per cent charge. It’s likely that vehicle-to-grid (V2G) compatibility will be available here too, as on the R5.

What kind of performance and drive can we expect?

It’s possible that both the 121bhp and 148bhp electric motors from the R5 will appear in the Renault 4, which have 224Nm and 244Nm of torque respectively. That should be plenty for most drivers, although we do also expect to see a four-wheel-drive version as well.

Since electric cars use twin motors rather than transfer boxes to achieve that, the version with 4x4 is likely to have more power than the front-wheel-drive models, thanks to the extra motor on the rear axle.

The Renault 5 can go from 0-62mph in less than eight seconds in 148bhp form, and the R4 should be a little slower in equivalent forms, but perhaps a little faster to the 62mph mark in four-wheel drive guise.

We’ve heard that the Renault 4 will use a multi-link back axle to accommodate the rear motor, but this set-up will also allow for better suspension travel as well. The 4Ever concept car was clearly an off-roader, so it’s possible the production version will have some capability there, similar to the rival Jeep Avenger.

