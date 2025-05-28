New Renault 4 to start from £26,995, but don’t race to your dealership yet

Order books for the all-new, reimagined Renault 4 are set to open in July, and prices will start from £26,995 – a few thousand pounds less than key rivals such as the Jeep Avenger, MINI Aceman and Ford Puma Gen-E.

If you want to get your hands on the retro-chic electric SUV as soon as possible, Renault is offering an ‘R4 R Pass’ for £150 that allows customers to place their order from 1 July, before anyone else. If you’re prepared to wait, the Renault 4 will go on sale to the general public on 15 July.

Every Renault 4 will be powered by a 52kWh battery that offers up to 247 miles of range, according to the French firm, while a 148bhp electric motor will drive the front wheels and is good for 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. Replenishing the battery from 15 to 80 per cent should take just 30 minutes, thanks to a 100kW maximum charging speed.

We expect a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive set-up will be added at some point, after Renault unveiled the adventure-ready R4 Savane 4x4 concept. Plus Fiat bosses confirmed to Auto Express a new Panda 4x4 is on the way – though it will be a hybrid, not electric – so a 4WD Renault 4 would be an interesting rival for that.

Renault 4 specifications and equipment

At launch, the Renault 4 will be available in three trim levels: Evolution, Techno and Iconic. Every model is getting 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear-view camera, keyless entry, an energy-saving heat pump and several safety systems, including traffic-sign recognition and driver-attention alert.

Entry-level Evolution models will also feature a seven-inch display, but Techno trim (available from £28,995) adds a larger 10-inch driver’s display, plus built-in Google apps and services, a wireless charging pad, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, 100 per cent recycled denim fabric trim and seat upholstery, and a one-pedal driving mode – which you don’t get at all on the Renault 5 yet.

Finally, the Renault 4 in Iconic spec will start from £30,995, and feature grey houndstooth upholstery (still using 100 per cent recycled fabrics), a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, hands-free tailgate, active driver assist system and an illuminated charging indicator on the bonnet, in the shape of a ‘4’.

Six unique paint colours will be available at launch, including Hauts-de-France Green that’s supposed to pay tribute to the Île-de-France Blue hue offered on the original Renault 4 in the sixties. If that’s not for you, the other options are Glacier White, Urban Grey, Diamond Black, Carmin Red and Cumulus Blue. Buyers will also be able to add a contrasting black roof, with or without a black bonnet too.

Another throwback to the R4 of old is an electric opening canvas roof that will be an optional extra for Techno and Iconic trim models, and Renault says you’ll be able to open it at the touch of a button or using voice commands. However it won't be available immediately.

