New Renault 4 is another retro-inspired icon for the EV era

Renault has also confirmed that the 4 will be the first of its cars to feature one-pedal driving. This setting maximises the car’s regenerative braking – one of three modes accessed via the steering-wheel paddles – and can bring the car to a complete stop. Whether this will be added to the R5 via an OTA update remains to be seen.

Prices haven’t been announced, but we’ve been told the car will sit “between the R5 and Renault Megane” – suggesting a starting figure of around £26,000, possibly a little more. Three trims will be offered – Evolution, Techno and Iconic – with only the first of those missing out on the recognisable illuminated grille. Base cars will get 18-inch steel wheels with aero covers, while Techno and Iconic feature their own unique diamond-cut alloy wheel designs.

Renault claims a total of 670 colour, trim and wheel combinations, with seven base colours, plus varying degrees of two-tone paintwork available – including a black roof and bonnet on some variants. An electrically operated folding canvas roof (dubbed ‘Plein Sud’, or ‘Due South’) can be specified; its lightweight construction is said to add little to no weight and therefore has a negligible effect on range. These cars miss out on the chunky roofbars, however.

In conclusion, Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive, said: “This latest model rounds out an already broad range, with Megane, Scenic the all-new Renault 5 E-Tech electric. But we were missing a compact car with real space. Now we have it with this versatile, functional, modular model; a car able to satisfy a wide variety of everyday needs.”

The R4 will be built alongside the 5 at the firm’s factory in Maubeuge, northern France. The maker claims 75 per cent of its suppliers sit within a 200-mile radius of the ElectriCity complex. Production starts in March next year, with UK order books expected to open soon after. First customer cars should land in the summer.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...