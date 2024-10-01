All-new Renault 4 E-Tech appears in first official pics ahead of October 14 reveal

It’s official: the hotly anticipated, all-new Renault 4 E-Tech will be revealed on 14 October at this year’s Paris Motor Show. Not only that, Renault has released official images of the reborn R4, giving us a glimpse of the retro-inspired baby electric SUV.

These snapshots of the Renault 4 confirm the design has stayed true to the Renault 4Ever Trophy concept that was revealed back in 2022, particularly the front end with its illuminated grille surround and a Renault logo underneath some kind of Perspex or glass.

Meanwhile at the rear, the sloped hatchback tailgate and vertical pill-shaped tail-lights are nods to the original Renault 4 from the sixties, as are the trapezoidal rear quarter windows located directly above the back wheels. These also get a small graphic of the old and new Renault 4 side-by-side bombing around off-road.

Other inherited design features include overriders on the front and rear bumpers for added protection, three parallel lines sculpted into the doors, and the option of a retractable fabric roof. But if you want to prioritise practicality, the new Renault 4 is available with roof rails.

Finally, the front wings get French tricolore graphics, there’s black plastic cladding on the wheelarches and side sills that contribute to a more robust, SUV-inspired look, a small roof spoiler and a new ‘4’ emblem on the bootlid.

Measuring just 4.14 metres long, the new Renault 4 is longer than one key rival, the Jeep Avenger, but quite a bit shorter than others like the Kia EV3 and Peugeot E-2008. Despite this, Renault is still claiming the R4 is “spacious and versatile enough to fit everyone’s needs”.