All-new Renault 4 E-Tech appears in first official pics ahead of October 14 reveal
The baby electric SUV will be unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, and will arrive in showrooms sometime in 2025
It’s official: the hotly anticipated, all-new Renault 4 E-Tech will be revealed on 14 October at this year’s Paris Motor Show. Not only that, Renault has released official images of the reborn R4, giving us a glimpse of the retro-inspired baby electric SUV.
These snapshots of the Renault 4 confirm the design has stayed true to the Renault 4Ever Trophy concept that was revealed back in 2022, particularly the front end with its illuminated grille surround and a Renault logo underneath some kind of Perspex or glass.
Meanwhile at the rear, the sloped hatchback tailgate and vertical pill-shaped tail-lights are nods to the original Renault 4 from the sixties, as are the trapezoidal rear quarter windows located directly above the back wheels. These also get a small graphic of the old and new Renault 4 side-by-side bombing around off-road.
Other inherited design features include overriders on the front and rear bumpers for added protection, three parallel lines sculpted into the doors, and the option of a retractable fabric roof. But if you want to prioritise practicality, the new Renault 4 is available with roof rails.
Finally, the front wings get French tricolore graphics, there’s black plastic cladding on the wheelarches and side sills that contribute to a more robust, SUV-inspired look, a small roof spoiler and a new ‘4’ emblem on the bootlid.
Measuring just 4.14 metres long, the new Renault 4 is longer than one key rival, the Jeep Avenger, but quite a bit shorter than others like the Kia EV3 and Peugeot E-2008. Despite this, Renault is still claiming the R4 is “spacious and versatile enough to fit everyone’s needs”.
This is helped by the AmpR Small platform it uses, which is a bespoke electric-car architecture and the same one the new Renault 5 E-Tech sits on. We expect the R5’s battery and motor combinations to be carried over as well, which means entry-level models will get a 40kWh battery offering around 180 miles of range, while a larger 52kWh unit should be good for roughly 240 miles on a single charge.
Most variants of the Renault 4 will be front-wheel drive and feature a single electric motor, but there’s potential for four-wheel drive, as we were told the AmpR Small platform can accommodate an extra e-motor at the rear.
We’ll know more when the new Renault 4 is unveiled in a matter of weeks, but customers who already know they want the car will soon be able to purchase a £150 ‘R4 R Pass’. This allows you to order your car two weeks before the general public gets a chance, plus it gets you a priority build slot and delivery from the factory in Maubeuge, France. The new Renault 4 E-Tech will launch in 2025.
Are you looking forward to seeing the new Renault 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...