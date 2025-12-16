Renault Clio gets £1,000 price cut as the wait continues for its all new successor
The Clio now starts from £17,995 and is available in a simplified range of four trim levels
The new sixth-generation Renault Clio is launching in Europe but isn’t coming to the UK until late 2026. To make up for that the French firm has knocked £1,000 off the price of the current Clio supermini, so it now starts from £17,995.
The Renault Clio is now only a few hundred pounds more expensive than key rivals like the MG3, plus the Renault’s new starting price is nearly £2k less than the Vauxhall Corsa’s and about £3k less than the Skoda Fabia’s. You can, however, currently save more than £4,500 on pre-registered Fabias through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
As before, the Clio is available with either pure-petrol or full-hybrid power, but there are now four trim levels to choose from: Generation, Techno+, Techno Esprit Alpine and Iconic Esprit Alpine.
Renault Clio trim levels for 2026
Entry-level Generation models will come equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a seven-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital driver display, automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Plus tech like intelligent speed assist, driver attention alert and cruise control all included.
Upgrading to Techno+ (which starts from £19,495) adds heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, ‘Multi-Sense’ drive modes, a body-colour F1 blade for the front bumper and a set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also unlocks the option of a hybrid powertrain.
Techno Esprit Alpine (available from £20,995) gives the Clio an even more athletic look courtesy of a matte shadow grey F1 blade, a snazzier set of 17–inch diamond-cut rims and bespoke Esprit Alpine exterior detailing.
Inside, this version comes with upgraded seats, sustainable fabric and synthetic leather upholstery, blue contrast stitching, a perforated synthetic leather steering wheel and aluminium pedals. On top of that, there’s a larger 9.3-inch touchscreen and a 10-inch digital driver display.
Finally, sitting at the top of the range is Iconic Esprit Alpine which starts from £24,795 because it’s only available with a hybrid powertrain. For those willing to splurge, this version features a Bose 9-speaker sound system, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree surround-view camera set-up, parking sensors all-around, hands-free parking tech and more driver-assistance tech like adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning.
Engines, performance and efficiency
As before, there are two engine options for the Clio. The base TCe 90 pairs a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with a simple six-speed manual gearbox, which is good for 0-62mph in about 12 seconds and can return up to 54.3mpg.
Above that is the E-Tech 145 full-hybrid, which uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an e-motor to drive the front wheels, with a 1.2kWh battery allowing for short bursts of pure-electric driving, particularly around town. This helps it return up to 65.7mpg on official tests and it can hit 62mph in a more spritely nine seconds.
Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK.
