Renault Clio gets £1,000 price cut as the wait continues for its all new successor

The new sixth-generation Renault Clio is launching in Europe but isn’t coming to the UK until late 2026. To make up for that the French firm has knocked £1,000 off the price of the current Clio supermini, so it now starts from £17,995.

The Renault Clio is now only a few hundred pounds more expensive than key rivals like the MG3, plus the Renault’s new starting price is nearly £2k less than the Vauxhall Corsa’s and about £3k less than the Skoda Fabia’s. You can, however, currently save more than £4,500 on pre-registered Fabias through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As before, the Clio is available with either pure-petrol or full-hybrid power, but there are now four trim levels to choose from: Generation, Techno+, Techno Esprit Alpine and Iconic Esprit Alpine.

Renault Clio trim levels for 2026

Entry-level Generation models will come equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a seven-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital driver display, automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Plus tech like intelligent speed assist, driver attention alert and cruise control all included.

Upgrading to Techno+ (which starts from £19,495) adds heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, ‘Multi-Sense’ drive modes, a body-colour F1 blade for the front bumper and a set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also unlocks the option of a hybrid powertrain.