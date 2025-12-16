Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Renault Clio gets £1,000 price cut as the wait continues for its all new successor

The Clio now starts from £17,995 and is available in a simplified range of four trim levels

By:Ellis Hyde
16 Dec 2025
Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio E-Tech - Renault Clio front action

The new sixth-generation Renault Clio is launching in Europe but isn’t coming to the UK until late 2026. To make up for that the French firm has knocked £1,000 off the price of the current Clio supermini, so it now starts from £17,995.

The Renault Clio is now only a few hundred pounds more expensive than key rivals like the MG3, plus the Renault’s new starting price is nearly £2k less than the Vauxhall Corsa’s and about £3k less than the Skoda Fabia’s. You can, however, currently save more than £4,500 on pre-registered Fabias through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

As before, the Clio is available with either pure-petrol or full-hybrid power, but there are now four trim levels to choose from: Generation, Techno+, Techno Esprit Alpine and Iconic Esprit Alpine.

Renault Clio trim levels for 2026

Entry-level Generation models will come equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a seven-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital driver display, automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Plus tech like intelligent speed assist, driver attention alert and cruise control all included.

Upgrading to Techno+ (which starts from £19,495) adds heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, ‘Multi-Sense’ drive modes, a body-colour F1 blade for the front bumper and a set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also unlocks the option of a hybrid powertrain.

Techno Esprit Alpine (available from £20,995) gives the Clio an even more athletic look courtesy of a matte shadow grey F1 blade, a snazzier set of 17–inch diamond-cut rims and bespoke Esprit Alpine exterior detailing. 

Renault Clio E-Tech - interior

Inside, this version comes with upgraded seats, sustainable fabric and synthetic leather upholstery, blue contrast stitching, a perforated synthetic leather steering wheel and aluminium pedals. On top of that, there’s a larger 9.3-inch touchscreen and a 10-inch digital driver display.

Finally, sitting at the top of the range is Iconic Esprit Alpine which starts from £24,795 because it’s only available with a hybrid powertrain. For those willing to splurge, this version features a Bose 9-speaker sound system, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree surround-view camera set-up, parking sensors all-around, hands-free parking tech and more driver-assistance tech like adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning.

Engines, performance and efficiency 

As before, there are two engine options for the Clio. The base TCe 90 pairs a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with a simple six-speed manual gearbox, which is good for 0-62mph in about 12 seconds and can return up to 54.3mpg.

Above that is the E-Tech 145 full-hybrid, which uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an e-motor to drive the front wheels, with a 1.2kWh battery allowing for short bursts of pure-electric driving, particularly around town. This helps it return up to 65.7mpg on official tests and it can hit 62mph in a more spritely nine seconds. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

