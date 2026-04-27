Verdict

View it in isolation and the new Lepas L8 PHEV is a spacious, attractive and efficient family hauler that comes with a touch of premium feel inside and out. However, this specific model – like all of the brand’s cars – struggles to stand out from the Chery/Omoda/Jaecoo cars on which it’s based. We’ll have a better idea of how it fits into the UK market when pricing is announced later this year, but it may find success harder to come by if it matches the price point of established rivals such as the VW Tiguan.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is the Lepas L8, the first of many new models that’ll be coming to the UK between now and January 2027 from Chery’s premium brand. Fundamentally, the newcomer borrows much of its technical hardware from existing Chery models, and the plan is for it to rival models from upper-mainstream brands such as Volkswagen, Cupra, Peugeot and even Volvo. To get a lay of the land, we’ve come out to China for a go in an early pre-production model to see if this ambition is well founded.

At nearly 4.7 metres long, the Lepas L8 is within 2mm of a Volkswagen Tiguan, which gives you an idea of where the L8 will sit within the SUV-crazed UK market. The launch is scheduled for September, and it’ll come exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, powering the front wheels; there’s no plan yet for a fully electric or simpler hybrid models – although never say never.