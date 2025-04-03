SEAT’s stuck in Cupra’s shadow but long-term plans are on track

SEAT’s product plan remains on track and its future within the VW Group is secure, despite being massively overshadowed in terms of new product by young upstart sibling Cupra. That’s the view of chief executive Markus Haupt who has re-emphasised that things are firmly on the up for the Spanish brand despite some challenges.

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Speaking to Auto Express in London, Haupt said he is “happy” with the brand’s current performance, which included being number one brand in Spain in February, and that it will get new electric cars - although not for several years.

“SEAT has a future as a brand. With so much heritage, giving up something like that would be a nonsense,” he said. “So we need to make it happen, but in the right moment.

“The future for SEAT beyond 2030 of course has to be electric,” continued Haupt. “The logical future for SEAT would be an electric car, but with the cost situation we have now, it would be impossible to have a profitable SEAT with the production costs we see on EVs.”

He said once scale, time and production efficiency bring costs down, a new EV would be on the cards. “But it is nothing we need to decide this year and therefore it’s nothing we have taken a decision on, but it is a natural way.”

Back in October 2025, SEAT’s sales and marketing boss, Sven Schuwirth, identified the same difficulties around the switch to EVs. He confirmed that the SEAT Ibiza name will continue and could possibly appear on an EV in the fullness of time, but that the brand’s focus for now is very much on the period before 2030.

SEAT’s problem in relation to its sister brand is clear. Cupra has a more premium brand position than SEAT, which means it’s easier to charge more money for the newer brand’s cars. This makes EVs an easier business case for Cupra, which is why the Formentor, Born, Tavascan, Terramar and new Raval have all been launched since SEAT’s last new car.

SEAT did facelift its Ibiza and Arona models last year, with mild-hybrid powertrains to be added in 2027. The Leon is also getting a major reskinning and hybrid power in 2028. Haupt wouldn’t be drawn on when we will next see an all-new SEAT, but pledged that one will come.

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