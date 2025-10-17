Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Electric SEAT Ibiza in the mix as brand rebirth plan emerges

Exec says Spanish brand will never kill off its most famous model – and an EV is a genuine possibility

By:Alastair Crooks
17 Oct 2025
SEAT Ibiza - front cornering

We’ve just learned that SEAT’s Ibiza and Arona will get mild-hybrid power in 2027 and the Leon will receive a full-hybrid powertrain in 2028 – and now it turns out that the Spanish firm is looking even further ahead, with the potential for an all-electric Ibiza.

We asked Sven Schuwirth, SEAT’s executive vice president for sales and marketing, about the likelihood of the Ibiza living on into an electric future. He responded: For sure. As a name it’ll continue independently of the technology – whether it’s full-combustion, electrified-combustion or full electric.

Advertisement - Article continues below

 “Today, I can’t give you an exact answer. Ibiza, for sure we will retain the name – it’s a real asset. You say ‘I’m driving an Ibiza’, you don’t say SEAT Ibiza, it’s a bit like the Golf.”

SEAT has yet to launch an all-electric car, despite its fellow VW Group stablemates all having at least one in their respective line-ups. 

The Ibiza has just celebrated its 40th birthday and it’s SEAT’s most popular car ever, with the supermini selling almost six million units in that time. Given its size, we would expect any future model to make use of the MEB entry platform that will underpin the Volkswagen ID. Polo and the Cupra Raval due next year.  

Don’t expect the Ibiza EV any time soon, though. Schuwirth added that “in the timeframe we shared today [up to 2029] there won’t be any electric SEAT. It’s simply not affordable in terms of technology. We need to look at the willingness of consumers to pay with what we’ve seen is a slow-down [of EV sales].”

If you’re after a family-friendly electric supermini, then there are lots to choose from on the Auto Express Buy A Car service - including the new Renault 5, which is available to lease from just £184 a month

In the meantime, SEAT will focus its efforts on hybridisation to extend the lives of its current cars. Schuwirth added: “We need to fulfill our CO2 goals and what the customers are asking for – which is why we’re intensifying our efforts on electrification. Having a full hybrid alongside a plug-in hybrid is key for market penetration.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: it’s party time with the stylish SEAT Ibiza, from just £183 a month
SEAT Ibiza - main image

Car Deal of the Day: it’s party time with the stylish SEAT Ibiza, from just £183 a month

Searching for a small car that feels anything but? Look no further than the SEAT Ibiza. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 21.
News
21 Sep 2025
Remember SEAT? Ibiza and Arona facelifts to thaw frozen brand
Facelifted SEAT Arona and Ibiza

Remember SEAT? Ibiza and Arona facelifts to thaw frozen brand

Cupra sales will overtake SEAT’s for the first time this year. But visual and technical SEAT upgrades are are on the way
News
8 Sep 2025
SEAT Ibiza, Arona, Leon and Ateca get sporty upgrades thanks to new Black Editions
SEAT Black Editions

SEAT Ibiza, Arona, Leon and Ateca get sporty upgrades thanks to new Black Editions

This could be the final change ahead of updates to Ibiza and Arona later this year
News
1 Apr 2025
Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza: a used budget supermini dance-off
Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza - header

Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza: a used budget supermini dance-off

Which is the better used supermini, an entry-level Ford Fiesta or a SEAT Ibiza?
Car group tests
7 Nov 2024

Most Popular

400bhp family SUVs have become common in the EV era, but they're completely pointless
Opinion - Volvo XC40 Recharge

400bhp family SUVs have become common in the EV era, but they're completely pointless

Editor Paul Barker thinks new car firms don't have heritage behind them, so power figures and straight line speed are an easy way to grab headlines
Opinion
15 Oct 2025
New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet
Leapmotor B10 - front action

New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet

The new Leapmotor B10 is a serious player in the small electric SUV sector, boasting good range, plenty of kit and a tempting price tag
Road tests
14 Oct 2025
New Volkswagen T-Roc ride review: small SUV shows plenty of promise
Volkswagen T-Roc prototype - front

New Volkswagen T-Roc ride review: small SUV shows plenty of promise

We ride shotgun in the latest Volkswagen T-Roc, giving us a taste of what’s shaping up to be next year’s hottest small SUV
Road tests
16 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content