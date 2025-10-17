Electric SEAT Ibiza in the mix as brand rebirth plan emerges

We’ve just learned that SEAT’s Ibiza and Arona will get mild-hybrid power in 2027 and the Leon will receive a full-hybrid powertrain in 2028 – and now it turns out that the Spanish firm is looking even further ahead, with the potential for an all-electric Ibiza.

We asked Sven Schuwirth, SEAT’s executive vice president for sales and marketing, about the likelihood of the Ibiza living on into an electric future. He responded: “For sure. As a name it’ll continue independently of the technology – whether it’s full-combustion, electrified-combustion or full electric.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“Today, I can’t give you an exact answer. Ibiza, for sure we will retain the name – it’s a real asset. You say ‘I’m driving an Ibiza’, you don’t say SEAT Ibiza, it’s a bit like the Golf.”

SEAT has yet to launch an all-electric car, despite its fellow VW Group stablemates all having at least one in their respective line-ups.

The Ibiza has just celebrated its 40th birthday and it’s SEAT’s most popular car ever, with the supermini selling almost six million units in that time. Given its size, we would expect any future model to make use of the MEB entry platform that will underpin the Volkswagen ID. Polo and the Cupra Raval due next year.

Don’t expect the Ibiza EV any time soon, though. Schuwirth added that “in the timeframe we shared today [up to 2029] there won’t be any electric SEAT. It’s simply not affordable in terms of technology. We need to look at the willingness of consumers to pay with what we’ve seen is a slow-down [of EV sales].”

If you’re after a family-friendly electric supermini, then there are lots to choose from on the Auto Express Buy A Car service - including the new Renault 5, which is available to lease from just £184 a month.

In the meantime, SEAT will focus its efforts on hybridisation to extend the lives of its current cars. Schuwirth added: “We need to fulfill our CO2 goals and what the customers are asking for – which is why we’re intensifying our efforts on electrification. Having a full hybrid alongside a plug-in hybrid is key for market penetration.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.