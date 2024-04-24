Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Ibiza has flair and space to spare at just £171 a month

Car Deal of the Day: The SEAT Ibiza is a spacious supermini with flair for just £171 a month

By:James Batchelor
28 Feb 2025
SEAT Ibiza - main image
  • Sharp to drive
  • Spacious interior; well-equipped FR model
  • £170.91 a month

It may not be the freshest supermini in town, but there is still plenty to like about the SEAT Ibiza. Sharp styling? Tick. Spacious inside? Tick. Great on-board tech? Tick. Reasonably priced? You bet.

In fact “reasonably priced” might be doing it a disservice, as right now SEAT’s smallest model is as cheap as chips. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering the Ibiza for the princely sum of £170.91 a month.

Of course, to get things moving, there's an initial payment required – but even at £2,350.91, it’s not unreasonable. The deal is also limited to 5,000 miles, but you can double this cap for an extra £27.04 a month if you require more flexibility.

This deal is for the mid-spec FR, which is arguably the pick of the range thanks to its sporty bodykit and 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, it gets a large 9.2-inch infotainment system with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-inch screen for the dials, a drive mode select feature, dual-zone climate control and bright front and rear LED lights

It also gets a whole host of safety equipment, including cruise control, lane keep assist, traffic road sign display and a rear camera.

Power comes from one of SEAT’s 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. With 114bhp, it feels pretty zippy, and it’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox which is slick and enjoyable to use. The engine is pretty economical, too, with SEAT claiming over 52mpg on the combined cycle.  

The Ibiza has always been an enjoyable car to drive, and that’s especially true of the current car. It has sharp, engaging steering, plus this FR model gets sports suspension to add a little fun when cornering. But don’t worry, the firmer set-up doesn’t ruin ride comfort.

SEAT Ibiza - dashboard

A facelift in 2021 saw plusher materials introduced inside, and the touchscreen is simple and intuitive to use. The Ibiza is one of the roomiest superminis you can buy, plus it has a very useful 355-litre boot. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top SEAT Ibiza leasing offers from leading providers on our SEAT Ibiza deals hub page… 

James Batchelor

