Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Ibiza has flair and space to spare at just £171 a month

It may not be the freshest supermini in town, but there is still plenty to like about the SEAT Ibiza. Sharp styling? Tick. Spacious inside? Tick. Great on-board tech? Tick. Reasonably priced? You bet.

In fact “reasonably priced” might be doing it a disservice, as right now SEAT’s smallest model is as cheap as chips. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering the Ibiza for the princely sum of £170.91 a month.

Of course, to get things moving, there's an initial payment required – but even at £2,350.91, it’s not unreasonable. The deal is also limited to 5,000 miles, but you can double this cap for an extra £27.04 a month if you require more flexibility.

This deal is for the mid-spec FR, which is arguably the pick of the range thanks to its sporty bodykit and 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, it gets a large 9.2-inch infotainment system with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-inch screen for the dials, a drive mode select feature, dual-zone climate control and bright front and rear LED lights.