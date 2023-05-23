Skoda Enyaq gets properly posh as lavish L&K trim arrives for 2024
Skoda’s all-electric family SUV has received the Laurin and Klement treatment, with prices starting from £51,340 for the luxury flagship
The family-friendly Skoda Enyaq was already one of our favourite mid-size SUVs, electric or otherwise, even before it was given a number of major upgrades for 2024. And now Skoda’s poshest trim level, Laurin and Klement, has finally come to the Enyaq – featuring on both the regular SUV and sleeker Enyaq Coupe models.
The name Laurin and Klement is pulled from Skoda’s history. It was the original name of the Czech carmaker, founded by Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement, before the rebrand to Skoda Auto almost 100 years ago. More recently, the L&K badge has been applied to well-equipped, premium versions of Skoda’s larger models, bringing a luxurious flavour to the top of its model range.
So as you’d expect, the Skoda Enyaq L&K comes with plenty of bespoke exterior and interior changes to set it apart from lesser models. There’s exclusive Platinum Grey detailing on the bumpers, rear diffuser and wing mirrors, for instance. Plus a chrome finish on the window surrounds, roof rails and the ‘Crystal Face’ grille that’s illuminated at night by 131 LEDs.
There’s even more LEDs in the matrix headlights, which aim to avoid dazzling oncoming cars and are also fitted as standard, along with full LED tail-lights. ‘L&K’ badging adorns the front wings, 20-inch rims are standard-fit, with 21-inch sizes optional, and there are tinted windows at the rear.
Meanwhile the interior is full of premium touches including heated and ventilated front seats with massage functions, heated rear seats, a head-up display and a Canton sound system. The Skoda Enyaq L&K is available with either beige or black leather upholstery and Skoda has kindly added aluminium pedals, too.
Of course, the Enyaq L&K also benefits from the same improvements Skoda has made to the rest of the Enyaq line-up. Among them is an updated infotainment system with graphics for navigation and climate control menus that Skoda says makes them more intuitive and easier to read, with similar changes made to the digital driver’s display and head-up display.
Every Enyaq L&K is powered by a 77kWh battery that allows for a range of up to 342 miles – or 345 miles if you get the coupe model. The single 282bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels can send both variants from 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds. With a maximum charging speed of 135kW, a 10-80 top-up takes just 28 minutes from the right DC rapid charger.
Order books for the Skoda Enyaq L&K open on 10 January, with the first examples due to arrive later this year. Prices for the SUV model start from £51,340 while the coupe comes in at £53,240. You can spend more, however, if you decide to add a panoramic sunroof (£855), variable boot floor and netting (£320) or a heat pump for the battery (£1,025) that warms the cabin in the winter and helps to preserve range.
