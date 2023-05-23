Skoda Enyaq gets properly posh as lavish L&K trim arrives for 2024

The family-friendly Skoda Enyaq was already one of our favourite mid-size SUVs, electric or otherwise, even before it was given a number of major upgrades for 2024. And now Skoda’s poshest trim level, Laurin and Klement, has finally come to the Enyaq – featuring on both the regular SUV and sleeker Enyaq Coupe models.

The name Laurin and Klement is pulled from Skoda’s history. It was the original name of the Czech carmaker, founded by Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement, before the rebrand to Skoda Auto almost 100 years ago. More recently, the L&K badge has been applied to well-equipped, premium versions of Skoda’s larger models, bringing a luxurious flavour to the top of its model range.

So as you’d expect, the Skoda Enyaq L&K comes with plenty of bespoke exterior and interior changes to set it apart from lesser models. There’s exclusive Platinum Grey detailing on the bumpers, rear diffuser and wing mirrors, for instance. Plus a chrome finish on the window surrounds, roof rails and the ‘Crystal Face’ grille that’s illuminated at night by 131 LEDs.

There’s even more LEDs in the matrix headlights, which aim to avoid dazzling oncoming cars and are also fitted as standard, along with full LED tail-lights. ‘L&K’ badging adorns the front wings, 20-inch rims are standard-fit, with 21-inch sizes optional, and there are tinted windows at the rear.