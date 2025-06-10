Car Deal of the Day: Exceptional Skoda Enyaq electric SUV is now under £210 a month

Top-notch interior quality; loads of space

268-mile range; comfortable drive

Just £209.80 a month

Since it first arrived four years ago, the Skoda Enyaq has remained one of the most complete electric cars you can buy. It’s the consummate all-rounder, and buyers certainly think so as it’s consistently one of the best-selling EVs in Europe. Now you can get behind the wheel for less than £210 a month.

You can thank the Enyaq recently becoming eligible for the Government's Electric Car Grant for this, making the family electric SUV more affordable – and appealing – than ever.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Milease is offering the Enyaq for a jaw-dropping £209.80 a month right now. Naturally, there’s an initial payment needed to get things moving, but even this is a very reasonable £2,817.60.

This two-year deal has a cap of 5,000 miles per annum, but nudging this up to 8,000 only costs an extra £7.47, which is tremendous value for money.

There is a ‘but’ – although it’s not a big one. For this price, you’ll be getting the entry-level SE L with the smallest battery. However, this is Skoda, remember, so you still get plenty for your cash.