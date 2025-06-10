Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Exceptional Skoda Enyaq electric SUV is now under £210 a month

The Skoda Enyaq is pretty much the perfect all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 4

By:George Armitage
4 Sep 2025
Skoda Enyaq front tracking
  • Top-notch interior quality; loads of space 
  • 268-mile range; comfortable drive
  • Just £209.80 a month 

Since it first arrived four years ago, the Skoda Enyaq has remained one of the most complete electric cars you can buy. It’s the consummate all-rounder, and buyers certainly think so as it’s consistently one of the best-selling EVs in Europe. Now you can get behind the wheel for less than £210 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You can thank the Enyaq recently becoming eligible for the Government's Electric Car Grant for this, making the family electric SUV more affordable – and appealing – than ever. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Milease is offering the Enyaq for a jaw-dropping £209.80 a month right now. Naturally, there’s an initial payment needed to get things moving, but even this is a very reasonable £2,817.60. 

This two-year deal has a cap of 5,000 miles per annum, but nudging this up to 8,000 only costs an extra £7.47, which is tremendous value for money.

There is a ‘but’ – although it’s not a big one. For this price, you’ll be getting the entry-level SE L with the smallest battery. However, this is Skoda, remember, so you still get plenty for your cash.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

SE L gives you 19-inch alloys, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry with walk-away locking, wireless phone charging with cooling function, three-zone climate control and a hands-free electric tailgate. 

The smallest battery, badged ‘60’, is rated at 59kWh, giving a claimed WLTP-tested range of 268 miles. A high maximum charging speed of 165kW means a 10-80 per cent top-up at a rapid charger only takes 24 minutes.

As a family SUV, comfort is prioritised in the Enyaq, and Skoda has certainly delivered in this regard. It has a lovely, easy-going feel about it, with supple suspension and a quiet ride. 

Interior quality shames its Volkswagen sister cars, too, with the Enyaq having a surprisingly upmarket feel. The tech is all easy to use, and it’s a very practical car, too – six-footers can easily stretch out in the back seats, and the boot is positively huge at 585 litres, trumping most of its nearest rivals, such as the Ford Explorer and Renault Scenic.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Enyaq Tourer leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Enyaq page.

Deals on Skoda Enyaq rivals

Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.4Cash £33,720Avg. savings £3,755
New Volkswagen Id.4

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £35,336Avg. savings £4,657
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Check out the Skoda Enyaq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and isresponsible for creating content the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is posh, plush and cheaper than a Passat
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - front cornering alternative

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is posh, plush and cheaper than a Passat

Electric estates don’t come much better than the ID.7 Tourer. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 3
News
3 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Leapmotor C10 electric SUV is cheaper than some superminis
Leapmotor C10 - front

Car Deal of the Day: The Leapmotor C10 electric SUV is cheaper than some superminis

The Leapmotor C10 is one of a new wave of Chinese cars that don’t cost the earth. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 2
News
2 Sep 2025
Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval
Skoda Elroq - front cornering

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval

Despite some models costing over the £37,000 threshold, Skoda has secured the government grant on its mid-size electric SUVs
News
2 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Posh BMW 1 Series is a snip at under £270 a month
BMW 1 Series - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Posh BMW 1 Series is a snip at under £270 a month

You might think a car wearing the BMW badge would be pricey, but that’s not the case with the 1 Series. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 1
News
1 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval
Skoda Elroq - front cornering

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval

Despite some models costing over the £37,000 threshold, Skoda has secured the government grant on its mid-size electric SUVs
News
2 Sep 2025
New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition
Fiat Grande Panda La Prima - front cornering

New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition

The newly crowned Auto Express Supermini of the Year is available in hybrid or pure-electric form, with the EV offering 199 miles of range
News
1 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month

Swedish company’s popular compact SUV is still effortlessly cool, and great value with our Deal of the Day for 31 August
News
31 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content