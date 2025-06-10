Car Deal of the Day: Exceptional Skoda Enyaq electric SUV is now under £210 a month
The Skoda Enyaq is pretty much the perfect all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 4
- Top-notch interior quality; loads of space
- 268-mile range; comfortable drive
- Just £209.80 a month
Since it first arrived four years ago, the Skoda Enyaq has remained one of the most complete electric cars you can buy. It’s the consummate all-rounder, and buyers certainly think so as it’s consistently one of the best-selling EVs in Europe. Now you can get behind the wheel for less than £210 a month.
You can thank the Enyaq recently becoming eligible for the Government's Electric Car Grant for this, making the family electric SUV more affordable – and appealing – than ever.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Milease is offering the Enyaq for a jaw-dropping £209.80 a month right now. Naturally, there’s an initial payment needed to get things moving, but even this is a very reasonable £2,817.60.
This two-year deal has a cap of 5,000 miles per annum, but nudging this up to 8,000 only costs an extra £7.47, which is tremendous value for money.
There is a ‘but’ – although it’s not a big one. For this price, you’ll be getting the entry-level SE L with the smallest battery. However, this is Skoda, remember, so you still get plenty for your cash.
SE L gives you 19-inch alloys, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry with walk-away locking, wireless phone charging with cooling function, three-zone climate control and a hands-free electric tailgate.
The smallest battery, badged ‘60’, is rated at 59kWh, giving a claimed WLTP-tested range of 268 miles. A high maximum charging speed of 165kW means a 10-80 per cent top-up at a rapid charger only takes 24 minutes.
As a family SUV, comfort is prioritised in the Enyaq, and Skoda has certainly delivered in this regard. It has a lovely, easy-going feel about it, with supple suspension and a quiet ride.
Interior quality shames its Volkswagen sister cars, too, with the Enyaq having a surprisingly upmarket feel. The tech is all easy to use, and it’s a very practical car, too – six-footers can easily stretch out in the back seats, and the boot is positively huge at 585 litres, trumping most of its nearest rivals, such as the Ford Explorer and Renault Scenic.
