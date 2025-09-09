Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hot Skoda Fabia to celebrate Czech firm’s 130th anniversary

We might see a new powertrain to go with this Fabia’s fresh look

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Sep 2025
Skoda Fabia hot hatch - front 3_47

Skoda is making headlines at the Munich Motor Show with its crucial new Epiq and Vision O concept, but it is also testing a tweaked version of its Fabia supermini at the Nurburgring, possibly previewing a new sporty trim level. 

The current fourth-generation Fabia arrived in 2021 and while we got the Monte Carlo variant as a range-topper, there has been no hot vRS version so far. Responding to questions about a future Fabia vRS (or RS as it’s known in Europe), Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer told us, “Well, there's got to be something. We're very much looking forward to a special model of the Fabia for our anniversary of 130 years. So, wait for that. It will not be branded as RS, but it's got a little bit of RS genes in it.” 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are a few tweaks to this test car we spied that signify some sporting intention. At the front there’s a new splitter and behind those 18-inch wheels (which are £905 options on the Monte Carlo) we can see some red-painted calipers, and the car has a new roof spoiler at the back.  If you are in the market for a hot Skoda, we’ve got loads of vRS models available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service - offering GTI-style fun for less. 

Sadly, the new look isn’t likely to come with a boost in power - unlike the limited-edition, Abt-tuned 188bhp Fabia Rally2 that was sold in Spain last year. Volkswagen Group cars on the MQB-A0 platform – such as the Fabia – are making the switch to mild-hybrid power with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litres eTSI engines. Given the test car’s sporty styling, we expect it has the larger, more powerful engine, which develops 148bhp and 250Nm of torque in other VW Group models.

Skoda Fabia hot hatch - rear 3_47

With this being Skoda’s 130th year, the brand has already celebrated in sorts with a new student car concept, but hopefully we’ll see some more acknowledgement of its illustrious history - in the shape of a sporty Fabia to bring some much-needed excitement to the diminishing hot hatch class.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best superminis to buy 2025
Best superminis - header image

Best superminis to buy 2025

It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
Best cars & vans
3 Jul 2025
Used Skoda Fabia (Mk4, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: great value, comfy and spacious
Used Skoda Fabia - front

Used Skoda Fabia (Mk4, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: great value, comfy and spacious

A full used buyer’s guide on the Skoda Fabia covering the Mk4 that’s been on sale since 2021
Used car tests
22 May 2025
Best first cars for new drivers 2025
Best first cars - header image

Best first cars for new drivers 2025

These are the best cars for first time drivers, all of which are cheap, easy to drive and safe
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025
Cheapest cars to insure - header image

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025

These are the cars with the lowest insurance group ratings in the UK today
Best cars & vans
22 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range
New BMW iX3 at the Munich Motor Show - front static

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range

The UK’s longest EV range at a tasty price: BMW’s game-changing iX3 is here
News
5 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content