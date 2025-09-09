Skoda is making headlines at the Munich Motor Show with its crucial new Epiq and Vision O concept, but it is also testing a tweaked version of its Fabia supermini at the Nurburgring, possibly previewing a new sporty trim level.

The current fourth-generation Fabia arrived in 2021 and while we got the Monte Carlo variant as a range-topper, there has been no hot vRS version so far. Responding to questions about a future Fabia vRS (or RS as it’s known in Europe), Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer told us, “Well, there's got to be something. We're very much looking forward to a special model of the Fabia for our anniversary of 130 years. So, wait for that. It will not be branded as RS, but it's got a little bit of RS genes in it.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are a few tweaks to this test car we spied that signify some sporting intention. At the front there’s a new splitter and behind those 18-inch wheels (which are £905 options on the Monte Carlo) we can see some red-painted calipers, and the car has a new roof spoiler at the back. If you are in the market for a hot Skoda, we’ve got loads of vRS models available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service - offering GTI-style fun for less.

Sadly, the new look isn’t likely to come with a boost in power - unlike the limited-edition, Abt-tuned 188bhp Fabia Rally2 that was sold in Spain last year. Volkswagen Group cars on the MQB-A0 platform – such as the Fabia – are making the switch to mild-hybrid power with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litres eTSI engines. Given the test car’s sporty styling, we expect it has the larger, more powerful engine, which develops 148bhp and 250Nm of torque in other VW Group models.

With this being Skoda’s 130th year, the brand has already celebrated in sorts with a new student car concept, but hopefully we’ll see some more acknowledgement of its illustrious history - in the shape of a sporty Fabia to bring some much-needed excitement to the diminishing hot hatch class.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.