New 2024 Skoda Scala facelift on sale now: value-focused hatch ups the style factor

The Skoda Scala has been given a mid-life refresh to boost style and kit levels for the brand’s value-focused family hatchback. And now, UK order books are open for the updated Scala, with prices starting from £22,095.

The Scala, for those unfamiliar with the Fabia’s bigger brother, is Skoda’s rival to the likes of the Ford Focus, Kia Ceed and Vauxhall Astra. Ordering the updated model shouldn’t be too stressful, as there are just three trim levels to choose from: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.

Entry-level SE cars get pretty lengthy kit lists for the price, including an 8.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, four USB-C charging ports, rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and full LED headlights.

There are some of Skoda’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ features too, including an umbrella concealed in the driver’s door and an ice scraper hidden in the fuel filler flap.

For an extra £1,800, SE L adds a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display, a larger 9.2-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloys, rear privacy glass, chrome window surrounds, a rear centre armrest and some ambient lighting.

Upgrading to Monte Carlo trim costs an extra £3,900, but in return the Scala gets a sportier look thanks to 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a black radiator grille, door mirrors, and lettering on boot lid. Drive mode select with Sport Chassis Control is also standard, and includes different settings for the adaptive dampers. Matrix LED headlights with a cornering function also come as standard, along with a panoramic sunroof, reversing camera and extended glass tailgate.

Skoda Scala engines

The Scala is offered with the same three engine options as the recently updated Skoda Kamiq SUV. The most basic Scala in SE trim uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that produces 94bhp and mated to a five-speed manual transmission.