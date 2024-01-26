New 2024 Skoda Scala facelift on sale now: value-focused hatch ups the style factor
Prices start from £22,095 for Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra rival, with the sporty-looking Monte Carlo trim topping the range
The Skoda Scala has been given a mid-life refresh to boost style and kit levels for the brand’s value-focused family hatchback. And now, UK order books are open for the updated Scala, with prices starting from £22,095.
The Scala, for those unfamiliar with the Fabia’s bigger brother, is Skoda’s rival to the likes of the Ford Focus, Kia Ceed and Vauxhall Astra. Ordering the updated model shouldn’t be too stressful, as there are just three trim levels to choose from: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.
Entry-level SE cars get pretty lengthy kit lists for the price, including an 8.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, four USB-C charging ports, rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and full LED headlights.
There are some of Skoda’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ features too, including an umbrella concealed in the driver’s door and an ice scraper hidden in the fuel filler flap.
For an extra £1,800, SE L adds a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display, a larger 9.2-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloys, rear privacy glass, chrome window surrounds, a rear centre armrest and some ambient lighting.
Upgrading to Monte Carlo trim costs an extra £3,900, but in return the Scala gets a sportier look thanks to 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a black radiator grille, door mirrors, and lettering on boot lid. Drive mode select with Sport Chassis Control is also standard, and includes different settings for the adaptive dampers. Matrix LED headlights with a cornering function also come as standard, along with a panoramic sunroof, reversing camera and extended glass tailgate.
Skoda Scala engines
The Scala is offered with the same three engine options as the recently updated Skoda Kamiq SUV. The most basic Scala in SE trim uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that produces 94bhp and mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
However, SE buyers can upgrade to the 114bhp version of the same engine, which comes as standard in SE L and Monte Carlo models. The more potent also gets a six-speed manual gearbox, or can be paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as an optional extra.
The most powerful engine available in the Scala is the VW Group’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 148bhp in this form. Again, it can be had with either the standard six-speed manual or seven-speed auto ‘box.
You’ll notice that the Scala doesn’t offer any form of electrification - not even a mild-hybrid setup. This decision will probably have helped to keep the Scala’s price down, although Skoda claims the three-cylinder engine used by most of the range is now more efficient.
Design and interior
As you’d expect, styling changes to the Skoda Scala haven’t been transformative as this is only a mid-life facelift. That said, the Scala looks slightly sportier now thanks to tweaks made to the front and rear bumpers, the new front grille design and slimmer headlights.
There are upgrades to tech onboard as well, with every model featuring dual displays, with sizes for both depending on the specification. Keyless entry and four USB-C charging ports are also standard, along with wireless smartphone connectivity
Practical features on the Scala include smartphone pockets on the front seat backs, a boot net package and 12-volt socket in the boot. There are also three sets of ISOFIX mounting points for child seats – one for each of the outer rear seats, plus another on the front passenger seat.
