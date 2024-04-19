Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Smart #5 mid-size SUV to be previewed by Beijing Motor Show concept

The Smart Concept #5 will give us our first glimpse of the Smart #1’s big brother

by: Ellis Hyde
19 Apr 2024
Smart Concept 5 - side7

Still best known to many for its dinky city runabouts, the Smart car brand is preparing to launch its largest model yet: a new electric mid-size SUV called the Smart #5. According to Smart, the #5 “goes beyond urban boundaries” and is ready for “any kind of outdoor activity”.

We’ll get our first glimpse of the potential MINI Countryman rival at the Beijing Motor Show, when the Smart Concept #5 is revealed on 25 April, before the road-going version makes its debut in the second half of 2024. 

We can see from some of the sketches Smart has shared that the Concept #5 will be more square-jawed and boxy than the softer, more flowing design of the Smart #1 compact SUV. The wheelarches will be pronounced like on some 4x4s, while the front end and tailgate are almost vertical.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Feeding into the adventure-ready character, the Concept #5’s roof rack also features a light bar, inflatable chairs, a folding shovel and recovery boards in case you get stuck in tough terrain. The extremely short overhangs at the front and rear will help maximise interior space, with Smart touting this as its “most spacious and versatile vehicle to date”. 

Considering how few changes were made to the Smart #1 when it was turned from a concept into the road car, we expect the Smart Concept #5 will be almost identical to the production-ready model we’ll see later this year. 

The new Smart #5 will probably use the same Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that sits underneath the Smart #1, its more rakish sibling the Smart #3 and the Volvo EX30, among others. 

The platform can accommodate single-motor, rear-wheel drive and dual-motor, all-wheel drive configurations, as well as various battery sizes. We may also see a high-performance Brabus version of the Smart #5, as with the #1 and #3 it will sit above.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New MINI Aceman: details, specs, reveal date and leaked images of MINI’s small EV SUV
MINI Aceman - front
News

New MINI Aceman: details, specs, reveal date and leaked images of MINI’s small EV SUV

The all-new MINI Aceman will make its world debut on 24 April as brand prepares to enter the small electric SUV market’s battle royale
19 Apr 2024
Beijing Motor Show 2024 preview: the Auto China car show juggernaut returns
Geneva Motor Show
News

Beijing Motor Show 2024 preview: the Auto China car show juggernaut returns

Major manufacturers will be showing off their latest cars in China this month
10 Apr 2024
New MINI Aceman EV leaked online: honey they shrunk the Countryman!
MINI Aceman - front
News

New MINI Aceman EV leaked online: honey they shrunk the Countryman!

The first images of the all-electric MINI Aceman have surfaced online, ahead of the official reveal on 24 April
13 Mar 2024
Geely and NIO agreement could see battery swapping tech on Volvo, Polestar and Lotus cars
Volvo EX30 - front action
News

Geely and NIO agreement could see battery swapping tech on Volvo, Polestar and Lotus cars

The Chinese giant behind Volvo, Polestar and Lotus will join forces with NIO on battery tech
30 Nov 2023

Most Popular

‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind
Dacia Duster - tailgate
News

‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind

The value brand’s new warranty is also available on used cars, as well as for existing Dacia customers
16 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month
Mercedes EQC - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month

Mercedes’s EQC showed that the German firm was serious about electric cars and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for Monday 15 April
15 Apr 2024
New 2024 Audi A3 takes the fight to BMW and Mercedes with £32k price tag
Audi A3 Saloon - front action
News

New 2024 Audi A3 takes the fight to BMW and Mercedes with £32k price tag

The updated Audi A3 is available now, with the hot S3 version due from May
16 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content