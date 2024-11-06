New Smart #6 revealed as a sleek rival to the BMW 3 Series and Tesla Model 3

This is the all-new Smart #6: a sleek, luxurious, electrified saloon that has been unexpectedly unveiled in China, and could rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal if it comes to the UK.

It’s Smart’s first saloon and the biggest car the brand has made yet, following on from the #1 compact SUV, #3 coupe-SUV and the newly launched #5 family SUV, which is now available through our Buy A Car service from less than £40,000. The #5 is the model that the #6 has the most in common with.

There are some familiar styling traits, such as the smooth surfacing, subtly sculpted bonnet and flowing headlights. Meanwhile, unique details include a LiDAR sensor located at the top of the windscreen and a large active rear spoiler. The black bar connecting the headlights presumably houses more sensors for advanced driver-assistance systems.

At 4,906mm long, 1922mm wide and 1508mm tall, the Smart #6 is bigger in every dimension than the BMW 3 Series, and its 2,926mm wheelbase is longer, too, which should mean more space for passengers.

However, we’ve yet to get a look inside the new saloon to see if that’s true, or to find out if it features the same tech-centric interior design as the #5, which includes a massive 13-inch central touchscreen and 10.25-inch driver’s display, plus the potential for a separate passenger display.