New Subaru Trailseeker aims to forge its own path in the electric SUV sector

Subaru’s new electric SUV could signal that the Japanese brand is gearing up for a European expansion

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 Apr 2025
2026 Subaru Trailseeker - teaser

A brand new family-sized electric SUV has been teased by Subaru ahead of its official reveal at the New York Auto Show later this week. To be called Trailseeker, it will join the Solterra in Subaru’s range as a more spacious and family-friendly model, rivalling popular family EVs including the Skoda Enyaq, Tesla Model Y and the Hyundai Ioniq 5

Teased by an image showing ‘Trailseeker Limited’ badging on classic Subaru Rally blue paintwork, the new car will be the brand’s second full EV, with the ‘Limited’ bit likely to be a trim line used on other models in markets such as the US.

We expect this new model to be larger than the Solterra, with a boxier body that prioritises space and versatility. This will also be reflected in the Trailseeker’s styling, which should have a more rugged appearance with uncoloured plastic cladding, skid plates and chunky roof rails. 

The new car is expected to use the same e-SGP (Subaru Global Platform) architecture as the Solterra, which is Subaru’s version of Toyota’s e-TGNA platform. This means that it’ll have a bespoke EV architecture with a battery pack under the cabin floor between the axles, plus the option of one or two e-motors.

As a company that’s famed for its cars’ rugged all-wheel drive capability, we expect Subaru to favour the dual-motor layout for most editions of the Trailseeker, helping it match the rest of its ICE model range that includes the Forester, Outback and Crosstrek in the UK. 

We don’t know much more at this stage, but the new model will almost certainly be offered in Europe as the brand readies itself for an expansion into new markets with its more eco-friendly EV and hybrid models. 

Internationally, Subaru has been riding a wave of popularity in the past few decades thanks to its wide range of rugged and lifestyle-oriented crossover models. This hasn’t been the case in Europe, though, where the brand has typically struggled to secure high sales due to its relatively inefficient petrol engines. This could all be an issue of the past in the EV era, though, with Subaru hoping its cars will have the same appeal as they do in other markets.

We’ll find out more in the coming days when the New York Auto Show kicks off, with Subaru having a busy show. Alongside the Trailseeker, it’ll also reveal a brand-new Outback, plus potentially an update for the Solterra now that Toyota has refreshed its version of the car, the bZ4x

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

