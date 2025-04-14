New Subaru Trailseeker aims to forge its own path in the electric SUV sector

A brand new family-sized electric SUV has been teased by Subaru ahead of its official reveal at the New York Auto Show later this week. To be called Trailseeker, it will join the Solterra in Subaru’s range as a more spacious and family-friendly model, rivalling popular family EVs including the Skoda Enyaq, Tesla Model Y and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Teased by an image showing ‘Trailseeker Limited’ badging on classic Subaru Rally blue paintwork, the new car will be the brand’s second full EV, with the ‘Limited’ bit likely to be a trim line used on other models in markets such as the US.

We expect this new model to be larger than the Solterra, with a boxier body that prioritises space and versatility. This will also be reflected in the Trailseeker’s styling, which should have a more rugged appearance with uncoloured plastic cladding, skid plates and chunky roof rails.

The new car is expected to use the same e-SGP (Subaru Global Platform) architecture as the Solterra, which is Subaru’s version of Toyota’s e-TGNA platform. This means that it’ll have a bespoke EV architecture with a battery pack under the cabin floor between the axles, plus the option of one or two e-motors.