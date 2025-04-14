Subaru’s new flagship model, the E-Outback, is on sale now with a starting price of £49,995.

That gets you into the unnamed entry-level version, which comes with heated and electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Upgrading to the £51,995 E-Outback Field adds a Harman Kardon 11-speaker sound system, seat ventilation and a 220-volt power outlet in the boot.

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For £52,495, Touring builds on the above with a fixed panoramic roof, while the Touring + sits at the top of the range for £54,995 with the addition of real leather upholstery. The first customer deliveries will start in 2027.

For comparison, the closely related Toyota bZ4x Touring costs £51,695 in AWD form, and is available in a single specification called Excel. Unlike the Subaru, though, you can have a front-wheel drive version, which is significantly cheaper at £45,995. Elsewhere, the all-wheel-drive Skoda Enyaq 85x starts at £49,720.

We were introduced to the E-Outback at the 2025 New York Auto Show, where it was called the Subaru Trailseeker. It’s not a terrible name considering the electric SUV’s rugged persona but the switch to E-Outback in the UK makes sense because it will be more familiar to the brand’s loyal customers and lovers of the petrol-powered Outback, which won’t be coming here in its latest generation.