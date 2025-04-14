New Subaru E-Outback goes on sale with tough looks and a punchy price tag
The E-Outback has a slightly cheaper starting price than the related Toyota bZ4x Touring AWD, but the range-topping model is quite a bit more expensive
Subaru’s new flagship model, the E-Outback, is on sale now with a starting price of £49,995.
That gets you into the unnamed entry-level version, which comes with heated and electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Upgrading to the £51,995 E-Outback Field adds a Harman Kardon 11-speaker sound system, seat ventilation and a 220-volt power outlet in the boot.
For £52,495, Touring builds on the above with a fixed panoramic roof, while the Touring + sits at the top of the range for £54,995 with the addition of real leather upholstery. The first customer deliveries will start in 2027.
For comparison, the closely related Toyota bZ4x Touring costs £51,695 in AWD form, and is available in a single specification called Excel. Unlike the Subaru, though, you can have a front-wheel drive version, which is significantly cheaper at £45,995. Elsewhere, the all-wheel-drive Skoda Enyaq 85x starts at £49,720.
We were introduced to the E-Outback at the 2025 New York Auto Show, where it was called the Subaru Trailseeker. It’s not a terrible name considering the electric SUV’s rugged persona but the switch to E-Outback in the UK makes sense because it will be more familiar to the brand’s loyal customers and lovers of the petrol-powered Outback, which won’t be coming here in its latest generation.
The newcomer will be the third electric SUV the outdoorsy-obsessed brand launches in the UK, following on from the Subaru Solterra that arrived in 2022 and the newly revealed Subaru Uncharted.
The E-Outback is the first EV Subaru has designed in-house and it sits on an updated version of the Subaru Global Platform (e-SGP). Compared with the Subaru Solterra, it has a much boxier, more estate car-like shape, similar to that of the latest Outback. In fact, the pair are very similar in size as well.
The E-Outback/Trailseeker was revealed alongside the facelifted Solterra, with the two cars sporting the same six-element headlight signature and nose design. Both cars also have exactly 210mm of ground clearance. But the E-Outback adds faux skid plates to both ends, roof rails and large sections of black plastic cladding just about everywhere to make it look more rugged.
The cabin features a 14-inch touchscreen – the largest Subaru has ever fitted to a car – with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus physical dials for adjusting the cabin temperature. There’s also a small instrument display mounted on the dashboard, and a rotary gear selector on the centre console.
All-wheel-drive tech
Updates to the e-SGP architecture are designed to deliver better range when cruising on the motorway, less noise and vibration, and improved handling.
The E-Outback’s chassis and powertrain have also been tuned to handle going off-road in various tough conditions, plus drivers will be able to select different modes for handling Snow/Dirt or Deep Snow/Mud, plus there’s a ‘downhill assist control’ function.
This being a Subaru, the E-Outback will come as standard with permanent, symmetrical all-wheel drive courtesy of two e-motors – one on each axle. Combined power output is rated at 375bhp, while 0-62mph supposedly takes just 4.4 seconds, and the towing capacity is rated at 1,500kg.
Battery, range and charging
The 74.7kWh battery pack will offer up to 279 miles of range. With a maximum charging speed of 150kW and using the car’s pre-conditioning function activated ahead of time, topping up from 10 to 80 per cent should take less than 35 minutes.
Boot capacity is healthy, with the 633 litres of cargo volume offering a decent increase on the Solterra. The rear seats fold in a 60:40 split to open up a total load space of 1,230 litres measured to the window line, with the figure to the roof likely to be around 1,700 litres, as it is in the bZ4x Touring with its rear seats stowed. Meanwhile, there’s also no frunk or storage under the bonnet, because that space is taken up by the front-mounted e-motor and other gubbins.
Ready to take on the rough stuff? Take a look at our latest deals on a new Subaru Outback, or find top prices on a used Subaru Outback...