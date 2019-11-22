New Tesla Cybertruck 2024 review: an enjoyable but bizarre EV

Verdict

A fascinating experiment, but not one particularly well suited to European roads or European customers. While we enjoyed our time in the Tesla Cybertruck, it’s no great shame that Elon Musk has thwarted plans to bring it here.

Nothing about this is normal. The 1.2-metre-long wiper sweeps the drizzle off the largest windscreen ever installed in a passenger car. In front of us is an endlessly deep dashboard, in our hands a little rectangular steering wheel. We’re sitting in the Tesla Cybertruck, a futuristic pick-up truck that sets new standards – and we’re among the first to drive one in Europe.

The basic model gets a not insignificant 604bhp, but our range-topping Cyberbeast test car ups this to 833bhp. With ‘Beast Mode’ activated, the truck, which weighs around 3,400kg, is claimed to rocket from 0-60mph in just 2.6 seconds.

We can't really verify this during our drive, but the Cyberbeast is certainly no slouch. We’re equally amazed with the way the heavy machine manages to scrub off its speed – without much delay or swaying, and in a stable and safe manner.

Although the Cybertruck looks like a concept car, it drives and functions like any production Tesla. Comfort and noise isolation are good, despite its blocky shape and the 20-inch wheels shod in coarse off-road tyres. It even remains calm inside at high speeds.