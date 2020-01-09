New Tesla Roadster: price, specs, release date and sub-one-second 0-60mph claims

The second-generation Tesla Roadster was first announced seven years ago in 2017, but delays have pushed it back many times. The light at the end of the tunnel may finally be visible, though, as the car is set to be revealed this year and launched in 2025. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, said on his website X (formerly Twitter) that the Tesla Roadster’s production design is complete, and that it will be revealed at the end of 2024 and shipped the next year. “There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car,” said the company boss. “I think it has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time.” He also mentioned that the design goals for the car had been “increased,” though it’s unclear what this means for the production model. In a reply to another user, Musk stated that the Roadster will be able to reach 0-60mph in less than one second. Currently, the fastest car to 60mph is the 1,000bhp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 at 1.66 seconds. This model uses special fuel and tyres to achieve that time. Formula One cars accelerate slower than that from a standstill, too.

Musk went on to say that this astonishing acceleration claim is “the least interesting part,” although he didn’t expand on what exactly would be more interesting about the new model. Previously, the CEO had stated that the Roadster would have a 1.9-second 0–60mph time and a 250mph top speed, though in 2021 he said the time would be 1.1 seconds. Extraordinary claims have become a running theme with the Tesla Roadster. Previously Musk, who also runs spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, said: “SpaceX option package for new Tesla Roadster will include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car. These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly…” What will the price and release date of the Tesla Roadster be? The Tesla Roadster has also been delayed many times since it was announced in 2017, partly due to supply chain shortages. The same happened with the brand’s Cybertruck pick-up, which has finally been launched. Musk’s posts on X (Twitter) suggest that a late 2024 reveal followed by a launch in 2025 is on track. Tesla has already started taking reservations for the Roadster. Prices for the entry-level model are expected to start from around £151,000, with customers being asked to place a £34,000 deposit. 18 Tesla will also launch a special edition Founders Series model, which will be limited to just 1,000 examples. A final price for this version is yet to be confirmed – but the company has confirmed that buyers will need to place a £185,000 deposit just to secure their build slot. Musk also previously hinted at a version “beyond the base model," which could deliver even more performance. What are the specs of the Tesla Roadster? When the Tesla Roadster finally reaches production, Musk promises that it’ll set new benchmarks for electric car range and performance. The firm has already shown the potential of its latest battery and powertrain technology with the new Model S Plaid, which has a maximum output of 1,006bhp and an impressive claimed range of more than 520 miles.

In the Model S Plaid, the new tri-motor powertrain has enough grunt for a 0–60mph time of 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 200mph. However, Tesla will push the powertrain even further once it’s been shoehorned into the Roadster. Naturally, there’ll be some parts shared between the Model S Plaid and the Roadster, which should speed production along. However, unlike its predecessor, the Mk2 Roadster no longer occupies a class of its own – it will wade into an increasingly populated marketplace of pure-electric hypercars, including the Lotus Evija, Pininfarina Battista and APEX AP-0. Elon Musk has already said the Roadster will have the same 1.9-second 0–60mph time as the Model S Plaid, although the sports car’s top speed will climb to 250mph. What’s more, the Roadster’s 0-100mph time could be as little as 4.2 seconds, which is faster than the Porsche Cayman GTS can accelerate from 0–62mph. Musk is confident about the car’s ability, though, saying that the Roadster was designed to “give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars”. Tesla’s own website also makes the rather bold claim that the Roadster is the “quickest car in the world”. Like the Model S Plaid, the Roadster’s chassis will feature two electric motors on the rear axle and one on the front axle – and Elon says they’ll have a combined torque figure of 10,000Nm. Tesla also claims that its new flagship EV will cover the standing quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, making it the first production car to crack the nine-second barrier. 18 What will the range of the Tesla Roadster be? ​​However, the Roadster has been designed with more than outright speed in mind. The motors will be powered by a 200kWh battery pack, which is almost twice the size of any other electric car battery currently on the market. Tesla says the unit will provide a maximum range of 620 miles.