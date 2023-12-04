Sharp looking Toyota Sport Crossover Concept to be with us in 2025

As part of Toyota’s plans to introduce six dedicated battery electric vehicles by 2026 in Europe, the Japanese firm has announced that its Sport Crossover Concept will pave the way for a production version in 2025.

Toyota originally introduced its new all-electric four-door “fastback” at the Shanghai Motor Show alongside the bZ Flexspace Concept. Back then it also had the bZ prefix Toyota is giving it EV, but now the bZ Sport Crossover Concept has become simply the ‘Sport Crossover Concept’.

We can expect a production version of the Sport Crossover Concept in 2025 and judging by its lifted saloon bodystyle alone, it should provide competition to the Polestar 2, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the upcoming Kia EV4. Toyota claims the Sport Crossover Concept will “provide an attractive proposition for first-time electric car customers and a stylish alternative to SUVs.”

Back in 2019 Toyota and Chinese manufacturer BYD agreed a partnership for joint electric car research and development. With the Sport Crossover Concept we expect it to be powered by batteries produced by BYD - most likely an LFP Blade battery pack seen on the BYD Seal. A previous interior shot of the concept earlier in the year showcased a bright and spacious cabin with virtually no physical buttons.

The Sport Crossover Concept will follow on from and sit above the Toyota Small SUV Concept which was unveiled last week. That compact EV SUV will go on sale in 2024, although like the Sport Crossover Concept, we’re yet to get full technical specifications.

Now read our list of the best small SUVs you can buy...