Toyota has been going big on its all-electric models recently with the all-new Urban Cruiser, the C-HR+ and the Hilux BEV pick-up. The bZ4X also received a mid-life update and to go with it there’s now a more practical version, the bZ4X Touring.

We first saw the bZ4X Touring a year ago and we’ve even driven it over in the US where it’s been on sale for a few months already. Now, pricing has been announced for the car that will rival the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Tesla Model Y.

Ditching the base Icon trim level available in the standard bZ4X (which starts at £38,495), the bZ4X Touring line up begins with Design grade at £45,995 before climbing to £51,695 for the Excel.

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Mirroring the equipment levels in the regular bZ4X, the Touring in Design trim gets a 14.3-inch touchscreen, a wireless smartphone charger, heated front seats, an electric bootlid, dual-zone air conditioning, four USB charging ports and two wireless smartphone chargers.

With the Excel you get a 22kW on-board charger instead of an 11kW cable, 20-inch alloy wheels, a fixed panoramic roof, synthetic leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a digital rear-view mirror plus the option of a JBL sound system.

Toyota bZ4X Touring: practicality

Much more of an SUV in size and stature than the standard bZ4X, the Touring is aimed at those who need room in their electric cars. There’s loads more luggage space, plus all the technical upgrades recently introduced when the standard bZ4X was updated.