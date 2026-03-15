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As far as I can deduce, this particular element of the ADAS package is unique to the UK market, because if you ask any AI search engine what it is and how to switch it off, they can’t identify it. Not until you add ‘on a UK-market Prius’ into the search, at which point it will tell you all about RVAI.

The defined purpose is apparently to “help monitor rear traffic to prevent tailgating incidents”. It does this by sensing vehicles that are approaching from the rear, then alerting the driver with a visual warning within the instrument display “alerting the driver to check their mirrors for safer lane changes and to prevent rear-end collisions”.

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The first time I experienced RVAI was on the M23 when a bloke in a quick Audi came howling up behind me, quite clearly in a bit of a rush. I’d spotted him coming from a long way back but had nowhere to go; the M23 was busy that day and there was a train of cars both in front and to the side of me.

So the last thing I needed was a great big message within the instrument display warning me there was a “rear vehicle approaching”. All the message did was add (considerably) to both the stress and anger I was already feeling about being tailgated.

On reflection, however, it was the shock of the warning itself that was most perplexing – because my natural reaction on seeing it was firstly to come off the accelerator, and then brake. Which is surely what most folks will do – especially on a motorway – when they see a new, visually dramatic warning message light up half the dashboard. As such, I’d say RVAI is an entirely counter-intuitive safety feature, one that may well cause more accidents than it prevents.