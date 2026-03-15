It’s easy to become quietly obsessed with your energy consumption when you’re a Toyota Prius driver. Journeys become missions to see how little fuel and/or electricity you can use, and you can easily forget how good the rest of the car is as a consequence. My personal best so far is 82.7mpg on a trip from Hove in East Sussex to Twickenham, south-west London, and back – a figure that I find frankly astonishing.

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And since the price of fuel has started to sky-rocket, I mostly use EV mode to get about town, in which the Prius will do 40-45 miles for less than a fiver at my nearest public charging point. As a combination, and in this day and age, I’m finding the Prius more relevant – and just more excellent to live with – as each mile passes beneath its 19-inch wheels. It is, as they say, mustard.

Toyota Prius Excel: first report

Surprises galore as Mk5 version of hybrid pioneer joins fleet

Mileage: 5,350miles

5,350miles Efficiency: 68.3mpg

I never thought I’d say this, but I’m already a huge fan of the new Toyota Prius that has just joined our fleet. It looks great, drives miles better than I expected, is way more refined than I thought it might be – and it returns a genuine 65mpg+ in everyday driving. As such, it’s an extremely easy car to like, and a difficult one to find fault with.

Ours is the top-spec Excel model, which comes on 19-inch wheels and has just one option, which is hard to miss because it comes in the form of Mustard Yellow metallic paint that costs an extra £655. This brings the total-as-tested price to £40,545, in return for which you get what is, I believe, one of the smartest, most relevant cars £40k can buy right now.