The new facelifted Toyota Yaris Cross is on sale now, with prices starting from £27,445 – just £150 more than before. Importantly, this keeps it within spitting distance of the best-selling Ford Puma.

This is the second time Toyota’s small hybrid SUV has been updated, with this latest round of upgrades including more significant styling tweaks. A fresh front-end design, new cabin materials and improvements to the already highly-frugal hybrid powertrain all feature.

There are four trim levels to choose from: Icon, Design, Excel and GR Sport. Every model is front-wheel drive as standard, but if customers go for an Excel, they can add all-wheel drive for an extra £2,350. This is provided by an additional e-motor on the back, which offers more traction but performance is the same.

Every model features a digital instrument display, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But in terms of the screen sizes, base models get a nine-inch touchscreen and nine-inch instrument panel, while the rest of the range benefits from a 10.5-inch main display and 12.3-inch driver’s display.

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As well as the onboard tech we mentioned, entry-level Icon models get adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, LED headlights and driver attention monitoring. Upgrading to Design trim (available from £30,675) adds a wireless charging tray, parking sensors, sports-style front seats and larger rims.