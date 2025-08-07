Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall's Frontera is cheap enough to make you cheerful at £122 a month

Family electric SUVs don’t come any cheaper than this – the Vauxhall Frontera Electric is our Deal of the Day for 16 March.

By:Ryan Birch
16 Mar 2026
Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - front cornering
  • Well equipped; very spacious
  • 186 miles of range
  • Only £121.70 a month

Time and time again the Vauxhall Frontera Electric is the cheapest car to lease on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, providing astounding value for money for budget-conscious families.

Take this deal, which has value with a capital V. Carwow Leasey is offering the electric SUV for a shocking £121.70 a month, after an initial payment of an equally low £1,755.40.

If that initial payment – which is a 12-month lump sum – is a little too steep, though, you can knock this down to nine months. Do this and the initial payment comes to £1,511.71, with the monthly instalments rising to only £135.19. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage, on the 12-month initial payment, is capped at 5,000 a year. But should you need more, then 8,000 can be had for just under £14.50 extra a month.

As an added benefit, the deal comes with a one-year special offer that slashes 20 per cent off charging costs at Gridserve charging points across the country. 

This deal gets you the Frontera with the smaller 44kWh battery, but Vauxhall still promises a range of 186 miles. The pack powers a 111bhp front-mounted electric motor, giving a more-than-decent turn of speed. 

Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - dash

Space and equipment are the Frontera's real trump cards, however. This GS-spec car brings 17-inch alloys, a smart-looking black roof, front and rear parking sensors, and climate control. GS also gets Vauxhall's ultra-comfortable and supportive Intelli-Seats. 

Wide-opening rear doors give easy access to the back seats, while the boot's impressive 460-litre capacity will easily swallow the family's paraphernalia.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Vauxhall Frontera Electric rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,639Avg. savings £3,082
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,435Avg. savings £3,398
New Jeep Avenger

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Forget the BMW M3, bag a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N for just £380 per month
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Forget the BMW M3, bag a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N for just £380 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 15 March is Hyundai’s electrifying challenger to the M3, with 641bhp and a whopping big wing
News
15 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: BMW iX with £23,000 off? Step this way...
BMW iX - front/side

Car Deal of the Day: BMW iX with £23,000 off? Step this way...

Right now you can save more than £20k off the list price of BMW’s all-electric flagship SUV as part of the Carwow March sale. It’s our Deal of the Day…
News
14 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: an Audi Q5 for £391 a month will make you talk of the town
Audi Q5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: an Audi Q5 for £391 a month will make you talk of the town

The Audi Q5 is one of the most desirable SUVs on the road. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 March.
News
13 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: 503bhp BYD Seal is a power per pound bargain at £276 a month
BYD Seal - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: 503bhp BYD Seal is a power per pound bargain at £276 a month

BYD’s take on the Tesla Model 3 is looking seriously good value right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 March.
News
12 Mar 2026

Most Popular

Long-term test: BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7 - front tracking

Long-term test: BYD Sealion 7

Second report: all is not rosy in the garden when it comes to driving our BYD
Long-term tests
13 Mar 2026
Kia PV5 Passenger vs Vauxhall Vivaro Life: can South Korea’s MPV beat a home-grown rival?
Kia PV5 Passenger vs Vauxhall Vivaro Life - front angled

Kia PV5 Passenger vs Vauxhall Vivaro Life: can South Korea’s MPV beat a home-grown rival?

Kia is entering new territory with its quirky van-based PV5 electric MPV. Vauxhall’s Vivaro Life is a benchmark rival, so can the South Korean newcome…
Car group tests
14 Mar 2026
Long-term test: Toyota Prius Excel
Toyota Prius Excel - header with charging cable

Long-term test: Toyota Prius Excel

First report: Surprises galore as Mk5 version of hybrid pioneer joins fleet
Long-term tests
15 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content