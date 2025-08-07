Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall's Frontera is cheap enough to make you cheerful at £122 a month

Well equipped; very spacious

186 miles of range

Only £121.70 a month

Time and time again the Vauxhall Frontera Electric is the cheapest car to lease on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, providing astounding value for money for budget-conscious families.

Take this deal, which has value with a capital V. Carwow Leasey is offering the electric SUV for a shocking £121.70 a month, after an initial payment of an equally low £1,755.40.

If that initial payment – which is a 12-month lump sum – is a little too steep, though, you can knock this down to nine months. Do this and the initial payment comes to £1,511.71, with the monthly instalments rising to only £135.19.

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Mileage, on the 12-month initial payment, is capped at 5,000 a year. But should you need more, then 8,000 can be had for just under £14.50 extra a month.

As an added benefit, the deal comes with a one-year special offer that slashes 20 per cent off charging costs at Gridserve charging points across the country.

This deal gets you the Frontera with the smaller 44kWh battery, but Vauxhall still promises a range of 186 miles. The pack powers a 111bhp front-mounted electric motor, giving a more-than-decent turn of speed.

Space and equipment are the Frontera's real trump cards, however. This GS-spec car brings 17-inch alloys, a smart-looking black roof, front and rear parking sensors, and climate control. GS also gets Vauxhall's ultra-comfortable and supportive Intelli-Seats.

Wide-opening rear doors give easy access to the back seats, while the boot's impressive 460-litre capacity will easily swallow the family's paraphernalia.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…