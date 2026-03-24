Volkswagen blocks range-extender hybrids for Europe: they “make no sense”
VW is developing the tech for the Chinese market, but thinks plug-in hybrids and pure EVs are best at home
Volkswagen will stick to plug-in hybrids for Europe, with brand CEO Thomas Schäfer ruling that range-extender technology “makes no sense” here.
Volkswagen’s Chinese joint-venture with SAIC has revealed the ID.Era, a seven-seat SUV concept heading for production. Its battery offers a 300km (186-mile) range, extended by another 435 miles thanks to an efficient on-board engine acting as a generator.
But what works in flowing Chinese traffic doesn’t work with the cut and thrust of European roads – and that’s before you get into the sheer expense of offering a big battery, electric motor and combustion engine, argues VW.
“We have the technology in China,” Schäfer told Auto Express. “[There] you swim with the traffic, but [for] driving in Europe, I’m not so sure. The only evidence of it is the Nissan Qashqai [e-Power].”
The updated Qashqai isn’t a plug-in so relies on its 1.5-litre engine to summon its range of up to 745 miles. The downside is CO2 emissions of 102g/km – more than twice that of many plug-in hybrids, which benefit from running mostly on battery power for the WLTP test cycle, although economy slumps when the battery is drained.
“The European CO2 rules don't give you any benefit [for range extenders],” continued Schäfer. “And it’s expensive technology. We could bring it but it’s nothing that makes sense.”
VW showed its range-extender (REx) tech in the ID.Era, an SUV with a large footprint which can easily fit the tech. The only European VWs that could conceivably accommodate such a drivetrain are the Tiguan and seven-seat Tayron SUVs. “But we have plug-in hybrids with a 150km (93-mile) range on most of our major cars. That’s okay,” said Schäfer.
VW R&D chief Kai Grünitz also waded into the debate, arguing that an electric car with a 400-mile range and 15-minute charging time would make the need for REx tech academic. “Why should you combine that with an engine? It’s the worst of both [worlds], an expensive, big battery with an expensive engine. And a range extender is always heavy, so it’s definitely not an efficient vehicle.”
So the battle lines are being drawn. On one side there’s Leapmotor with its C10 range-extender, a technology Renault has also promised to develop for midsize cars on a new electric vehicle platform after 2028. But Volkswagen won’t be extending the range of hybrid vehicles on sale any time soon.
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