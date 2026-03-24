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Volkswagen blocks range-extender hybrids for Europe: they “make no sense”

VW is developing the tech for the Chinese market, but thinks plug-in hybrids and pure EVs are best at home

By:Phil McNamara
24 Mar 2026
Volkswagen ID.Era - front static

Volkswagen will stick to plug-in hybrids for Europe, with brand CEO Thomas Schäfer ruling that range-extender technology “makes no sense” here.

Volkswagen’s Chinese joint-venture with SAIC has revealed the ID.Era, a seven-seat SUV concept heading for production. Its battery offers a 300km (186-mile) range, extended by another 435 miles thanks to an efficient on-board engine acting as a generator.

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But what works in flowing Chinese traffic doesn’t work with the cut and thrust of European roads – and that’s before you get into the sheer expense of offering a big battery, electric motor and combustion engine, argues VW. 

“We have the technology in China,” Schäfer told Auto Express. “[There] you swim with the traffic, but [for] driving in Europe, I’m not so sure. The only evidence of it is the Nissan Qashqai [e-Power].”

The updated Qashqai isn’t a plug-in so relies on its 1.5-litre engine to summon its range of up to 745 miles. The downside is CO2 emissions of 102g/km – more than twice that of many plug-in hybrids, which benefit from running mostly on battery power for the WLTP test cycle, although economy slumps when the battery is drained.     

“The European CO2 rules don't give you any benefit [for range extenders],” continued Schäfer. “And it’s expensive technology. We could bring it but it’s nothing that makes sense.”

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VW showed its range-extender (REx) tech in the ID.Era, an SUV with a large footprint which can easily fit the tech. The only European VWs that could conceivably accommodate such a drivetrain are the Tiguan and seven-seat Tayron SUVs. “But we have plug-in hybrids with a 150km (93-mile) range on most of our major cars. That’s okay,” said Schäfer.

VW R&D chief Kai Grünitz also waded into the debate, arguing that an electric car with a 400-mile range and 15-minute charging time would make the need for REx tech academic. “Why should you combine that with an engine? It’s the worst of both [worlds], an expensive, big battery with an expensive engine. And a range extender is always heavy, so it’s definitely not an efficient vehicle.”

So the battle lines are being drawn. On one side there’s Leapmotor with its C10 range-extender, a technology Renault has also promised to develop for midsize cars on a new electric vehicle platform after 2028. But Volkswagen won’t be extending the range of hybrid vehicles on sale any time soon.  

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Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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