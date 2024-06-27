Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB is an electric bargain! Sort of…

Prices and specifications have been revealed for the seven-seat Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB. That acronym stands for ‘long-wheelbase’ – the new model has an additional 250mm between the front and rear wheels versus the standard car – but the extra practicality will cost customers just £510.

Starting from £59,545, the ID. Buzz LWB benefits from not only a roomier cabin and an extra pair of seats in the third row, but also a bigger battery for extra range. That larger 86kWh unit means the entry-level Buzz Life has a quoted range of 291 miles – 33 miles more than the shorter model fitted with the 77kWh battery. Volkswagen says that all Buzz models – including the standard-wheelbase car – now get a single 282bhp rear-mounted motor.

The entry-level Life LWB features 19-inch alloy wheels, LED front and rear lights, and tinted windows. Inside, there’s a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two-zone climate control, plus heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

For an extra £4,800, customers can upgrade to the Buzz Style LWB (£64,345), adding 20-inch wheels, matrix-LED headlights, power-sliding doors and an automatic tailgate, plus stainless-steel pedals, a head-up display and a Harman Kardon stereo. These models also get the ID. Buzz’s ‘Multi-flex’ moveable boot floor, which provides a flat load space when the rear seats are folded down.

On the subject of practicality, Volkswagen claims the LWB Buzz offers 306 litres of boot space with all seven seats in place, and an extra 219 litres (up to 1,340 litres) over the standard car with the third row folded down. Total load volume with rows two and three folded stands at 2,469 litres – perfect, the brand claims, for carrying “paragliders, bikes and surfboards”.

Elsewhere, Volkswagen has provided extra information about the high-performance, 335bhp dual-motor Buzz GTX that will be available in standard and LWB forms later this year. Prices are still under wraps, but every version gets at least 21-inch wheels, an electrically-dimmable glass roof, 30-colour ambient lighting and powered front seats with a memory function. There are exclusive styling elements including a different grille, plus black Artvelour Eco Microfleece upholstery with red stitching inside.

No date of release has been confirmed for the GTX, but Volkswagen says the Buzz LWB will be ready for first deliveries “later in 2024”.

