Car Deal of the Day: a potent 335bhp Volkswagen ID.7 GTX for a rock bottom price

GTX Plus gives some extra punch to an already excellent electric saloon. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 June.

By:Shane Wilkinson
20 Jun 2025
Volkswagen ID.7 GTX - front static
  • Generous equipment 
  • 335bhp, four-wheel drive, 364-mile range
  • Only £321.46 a month

It’s easy to get excited about the Volkswagen ID.7, as it’s an excellent electric saloon. It’s often well priced, too, but this is the first time we’ve spotted the racy range-topping ID.7 GTX Plus version being the cheapest ID.7 available.  

Scouring the Auto Express Find A Car service, we found Jurni Leasing offering the warmed-up electric saloon for a cool £321.46 a month

It’s a two-year deal requiring a £3,857.52 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Need more? It won’t sting you – an 8,000-mile deal can be had for just £13.65 extra a month.

The ID.7 is one of our favourite electric saloons, proving to be a very comfortable cruiser with decent range. The cabin, meanwhile, is a return to the days of Volkswagen offering quality and plush-feeling interiors, an area where other ID models have been found sorely lacking. 

Naturally, the GTX Plus takes the ID.7 to the next level. The standard car is superbly well equipped, but this high-spec variant adds a range of extra niceties. 

Sporty exterior styling, red-piped and GTX-branded Alcantara seats, ventilated massage front seats and heated rear seats, 20-inch alloy wheels and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system are thrown in, while the standard paint colour is mean-looking metallic black.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX - dashboard

Another feature added as standard is DCC – Dynamic Chassis Control. This allows you to tweak the suspension either for a softer or firmer ride, while 335bhp from the twin electric motors gives meaty performance. 

Being the ID.7 range-topper, the GTX Plus gets the larger 86kWh battery pack, bringing a range of 364 miles.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Plus leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 hub page.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Plus deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

