Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is posh, plush and cheaper than a Passat

Excellent standard equipment; quality interior

Long 373-mile range; very refined to drive

Just £305.76 a month

With a long driving range, upmarket interior and refined driving manners, the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a very easy electric car to recommend at the best of times. But what if we told you that you could have one for over £90 cheaper than its petrol equivalent?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Well, that's exactly what's on offer right now with this deal from Leasing Options. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you could be paying £397.75 for a basic Volkswagen Passat or a mere £305.76 for its electric sister, the ID.7 Tourer.

This 24-month agreement requires a £4,019.11 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year; revising this upwards to 8,000 will only make an extra £22 dent in your wallet.

For outright range, you'll want to fork out £364 a month for the 86kWh whopper battery, which gives you a highly impressive claimed WLTP range of 422 miles. But we'd stick with the car in this deal – the Match Pro Plus.

While it gets a smaller 77kWh battery giving a claimed range of 373 miles, the ID.7 Tourer is a rather efficient car. The cash you'll be saving every month is worth having a slightly less range in our book.