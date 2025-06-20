Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is posh, plush and cheaper than a Passat
Electric estates don’t come much better than the ID.7 Tourer. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 3
- Excellent standard equipment; quality interior
- Long 373-mile range; very refined to drive
- Just £305.76 a month
With a long driving range, upmarket interior and refined driving manners, the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a very easy electric car to recommend at the best of times. But what if we told you that you could have one for over £90 cheaper than its petrol equivalent?
Well, that's exactly what's on offer right now with this deal from Leasing Options. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you could be paying £397.75 for a basic Volkswagen Passat or a mere £305.76 for its electric sister, the ID.7 Tourer.
This 24-month agreement requires a £4,019.11 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year; revising this upwards to 8,000 will only make an extra £22 dent in your wallet.
For outright range, you'll want to fork out £364 a month for the 86kWh whopper battery, which gives you a highly impressive claimed WLTP range of 422 miles. But we'd stick with the car in this deal – the Match Pro Plus.
While it gets a smaller 77kWh battery giving a claimed range of 373 miles, the ID.7 Tourer is a rather efficient car. The cash you'll be saving every month is worth having a slightly less range in our book.
Match Pro Plus is the entry-level trim, but Volkswagen has been hugely generous with the standard equipment. So, you get a 15-inch touchscreen with navigation and smartphone connectivity, an augmented reality head-up display, three-zone climate control, massaging front seats, matrix LED headlights, an electric tailgate, a 360-degree camera... the list goes on. You even get illuminated VW badges front and rear – fancy.
The ID.7 Tourer focusses on giving a comfy, stress-free driving experience. It has light steering, supple suspension, and it's super quiet on the move.
But it's no slouch, though – thanks to a 286bhp electric motor, it can dash to 62mph in just 6.6 seconds.
The ID.7 is a real return to form for Volkswagen when it comes to interior fit and finish. The cabin is chock full with quality plastics, and it's roomy too. There's loads of backseat space and the 605-litre boot is excellent.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer page.
Deals on Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer rivals
Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts