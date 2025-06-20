Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is posh, plush and cheaper than a Passat

Electric estates don’t come much better than the ID.7 Tourer. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 3

By:George Armitage
3 Sep 2025
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - front cornering alternative
  • Excellent standard equipment; quality interior 
  • Long 373-mile range; very refined to drive
  • Just £305.76 a month 

With a long driving range, upmarket interior and refined driving manners, the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a very easy electric car to recommend at the best of times. But what if we told you that you could have one for over £90 cheaper than its petrol equivalent?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Well, that's exactly what's on offer right now with this deal from Leasing Options. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you could be paying £397.75 for a basic Volkswagen Passat or a mere £305.76 for its electric sister, the ID.7 Tourer

This 24-month agreement requires a £4,019.11 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year; revising this upwards to 8,000 will only make an extra £22 dent in your wallet.

For outright range, you'll want to fork out £364 a month for the 86kWh whopper battery, which gives you a highly impressive claimed WLTP range of 422 miles. But we'd stick with the car in this deal – the Match Pro Plus. 

While it gets a smaller 77kWh battery giving a claimed range of 373 miles, the ID.7 Tourer is a rather efficient car. The cash you'll be saving every month is worth having a slightly less range in our book.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Match Pro Plus is the entry-level trim, but Volkswagen has been hugely generous with the standard equipment. So, you get a 15-inch touchscreen with navigation and smartphone connectivity, an augmented reality head-up display, three-zone climate control, massaging front seats, matrix LED headlights, an electric tailgate, a 360-degree camera... the list goes on. You even get illuminated VW badges front and rear – fancy. 

The ID.7 Tourer focusses on giving a comfy, stress-free driving experience. It has light steering,  supple suspension, and it's super quiet on the move.

But it's no slouch, though – thanks to a 286bhp electric motor, it can dash to 62mph in just 6.6 seconds.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - dashboard

The ID.7 is a real return to form for Volkswagen when it comes to interior fit and finish. The cabin is chock full with quality plastics, and it's roomy too. There's loads of backseat space and the 605-litre boot is excellent.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer page.

Deals on Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer rivals

Audi A6

Audi A6

New in-stock Audi A6Cash £45,726Avg. savings £5,686
New Audi A6

Configure now

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

New in-stock Porsche Taycan
New Porsche Taycan

Configure now

BMW I5

BMW I5

New in-stock BMW I5Cash £58,778Avg. savings £15,336
New BMW I5

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and isresponsible for creating content the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: The Leapmotor C10 electric SUV is cheaper than some superminis
Leapmotor C10 - front

Car Deal of the Day: The Leapmotor C10 electric SUV is cheaper than some superminis

The Leapmotor C10 is one of a new wave of Chinese cars that don’t cost the earth. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 2
News
2 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Posh BMW 1 Series is a snip at under £270 a month
BMW 1 Series - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Posh BMW 1 Series is a snip at under £270 a month

You might think a car wearing the BMW badge would be pricey, but that’s not the case with the 1 Series. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 1
News
1 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month

Swedish company’s popular compact SUV is still effortlessly cool, and great value with our Deal of the Day for 31 August
News
31 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Racy and retro Renault 5 for only £188 a month
Renault 5 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Racy and retro Renault 5 for only £188 a month

The Renault 5 is taking the market by storm – and at this price it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 30
News
30 Aug 2025

Most Popular

MG Cyber X will morph into a mini-Mercedes within two years
MG Cyber X design render - front

MG Cyber X will morph into a mini-Mercedes within two years

Boxy small SUV is gearing up for production, and our exclusive images show how the model might look
News
30 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month

Swedish company’s popular compact SUV is still effortlessly cool, and great value with our Deal of the Day for 31 August
News
31 Aug 2025
New Volvo XC60 B5 facelift review: Scandi SUV is starting to feel a bit senior
Volvo XC60 B5 facelift - front tracking

New Volvo XC60 B5 facelift review: Scandi SUV is starting to feel a bit senior

The Volvo XC60 B5 is still a stylish SUV, but it struggles to keep up with the much younger competition
Road tests
27 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content