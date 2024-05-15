Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen Polo will live on to end of decade with safety and tech updates planned

The Polo is set to hang around until 2030 with updates to it and the larger Golf set to prolong its relevance to buyers

by: Paul Barker
15 May 2024
Volkswagen Polo GTI cornering

The Volkswagen Polo will live on to the end of the decade after the softening of forthcoming EU emissions legislation gave it a new lease of life. 

The cost of meeting more stringent Euro 7 rules could have meant the end of VW’s entry model, but VW’s brand CEO Thomas Schafer confirmed the hatchback is here to stay. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“Polo will carry on for now, definitely until the end of this decade,” said Schafer. “Euro 7 has been done in a reasonable way, it adds cost to the vehicle but not too crazily. The car runs well, we will keep it fresh and it’s a good entry to the brand.” 

Volkswagen has also upgraded the Polo’s safety tech to meet new General Safety Regulation rules coming in July 2024, which mandate a variety of systems including driver drowsiness and lane keep assist tech. Schafer said the rules add “real cost complication”, but work has been completed to ensure the Polo and its Skoda Fabia and SEAT Ibiza siblings are compliant. 

Golf updates before an all-new model

The current Volkswagen Golf, which has recently received a mid-life revision, could be updated again before reverting to purely-electric power with the next generation of car. 

“We will only call it Golf if it is a Golf, with the proportions, the performance, the genes the Golf has to have,” said Shcafer. “You cannot just call anything a Golf. You have seen a couple of attempts where cars were given traditional names and they had absolutely nothing to do with the traditional car - not to mention names. It backfiles. It has to be true Golf or we will call it something else.”

Early designs have already been sketched out for the all-new car. “You need to bring it into the future, you can’t just carry on the way we have been, we have to keep it fresh,” concluded Schafer. 

Which key rivals does the VW Polo face? These are the best superminis to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo offers a touch of class for £136 per month
Volkswagen Polo - front action
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo offers a touch of class for £136 per month

With solid build quality and a frugal engine, this cheap VW Polo is our Car Deal of the Day for 20 January
20 Jan 2024
Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024
Best first cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024

A new car for a first time driver should be cheap, easy to drive and safe. Here are the 10 best first cars
19 Jan 2024
Top 10 best superminis to buy 2024
Best superminis 2023
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best superminis to buy 2024

It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
15 Jan 2024
Volkswagen Polo review
Volkswagen Polo - front
In-depth reviews

Volkswagen Polo review

The Volkswagen Polo remains an impressively capable supermini, offering plenty of comfort, refinement and big-car features
3 Jan 2024

Most Popular

‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Opinion

‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’

Mike Rutheford thinks electric car prices are still far too expensive
12 May 2024
Volkswagen Tiguan vs Hyundai Tucson 2024 twin test: family SUVs fight it out
Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson - front cornering
Car group tests

Volkswagen Tiguan vs Hyundai Tucson 2024 twin test: family SUVs fight it out

The new Volkswagen Tiguan takes on the Hyundai Tucson for compact family-SUV honours
11 May 2024
Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift
2024 Kia EV6 GT Line - front static
News

Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift

The facelifted EV6 should arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year
14 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content